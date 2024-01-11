Tata Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors Continues Strong Sales Momentum in December 2023

Tata Motors wrapped up 2023 on a high note with robust sales figures for December, showcasing the burgeoning demand for their diversified vehicle lineup. Tata Motors reported a total sales figure of 43,741 units in December 2023, exhibiting a commendable 9.23% growth year-over-year.

Nexon Reigns Supreme as Best Seller

Tata Motors’ formidable contender in the sub 4-meter SUV segment, the Nexon, maintained its throne as the top-selling vehicle for the company. Boasting variations in petrol, diesel, and electric formats, Nexon witnessed a staggering sales figure of 15,284 units in December 2023, marking an impressive 26.81% surge compared to the same period in the previous year. The model captured a significant 34.94% share of Tata Motors’ sales pie.

Following closely behind, Punch mini SUV held its ground as the second best-selling vehicle in Tata Motors’ arsenal. With 13,787 units sold, Punch showcased a commendable 30.24% year-over-year surge. Notably, the anticipation soared as Tata Motors gears up to introduce the Punch in an electric vehicle (EV) format, promising an electrifying future for this popular model.

Tiago hatchback, offered in petrol and EV variants, retained its position as the third best-selling model for Tata Motors despite a slight dip in sales, tallying 4,852 units in December 2023. Similarly, the Altroz hatchback held steady in the fourth spot with 4,081 units sold, experiencing marginal growth of 0.64%. Tata Motors’ flagship SUV, the Safari, surged ahead, securing the fifth position with 2,103 units sold, reflecting a remarkable 40.01% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Tigor sub 4-meter sedan, available in petrol and EV formats, trailed behind, followed by the Harrier SUV, which closed the sales chart for December 2023.

Month on Month Performance

Tata Motors’ overall sales figure for December 2023 amounted to 43,741 units, signaling a 5.06% decrease compared to November 2023. Nexon recorded sales of 15,284 units in December 2023, marking a marginal 2.47% increase from November 2023. Contrastingly, the Punch mini SUV experienced a slight downturn, witnessing a 4.14% decline in sales compared to the previous month. Tiago hatchback and the Altroz also faced a downturn in sales performance in December 2023.

Safari encountered a modest 4.71% decline, selling 2,103 units, while the Tigor, available in sub 4-meter sedan format and EV, experienced a commendable 10.42% rise, selling 1,960 units. In contrast, the Harrier SUV reported a significant 39.64% decrease in sales, tallying 1,404 units for the month.

Tata Motors Monthly Sales In 2023 – Highlights

2023 began on a high note, witnessing a 17.69% surge in January compared to the same period in 2022. The first half of 2023 maintained a consistent growth trajectory, culminating in an 8.63% increase compared to the first half of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 experienced a slight decline of 3.07% in sales compared to 2022, while the fourth quarter showed marginal growth of 1.24%.

Tata Motors showcased a commendable overall growth of 3.61% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Despite fluctuations in quarterly performances, the company managed to maintain a positive growth trajectory for the year as a whole, driven by strong starts in Q1 and Q2.