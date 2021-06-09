Tata Sales Breakup May 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors currently sells passenger vehicles like the Nexon, Altroz, Tigor, Tiago, Safari and Harrier in India

Tata Motors managed to perform better during the second nationwide lockdown in comparison to the same month last year. It continued to be the third most sold carmaker in the country and every model in the company lineup posted a year-on-year growth and the best seller was the Nexon.

Tigor and Tiago along with the Altroz and Safari also contributed to its success. Total sales in May 21 stood at 15,181 units, up from 3,152 units sold in May 2020, relating to a YoY increase of 382 percent. Despite reporting YoY growth, the company also noted a de-growth in terms of MoM sales dipping 40 percent as against sales of 25,095 units in April 21.

Tata Nexon Best Seller

The Tata Nexon was the best seller in the company lineup and was also featured on the list of top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in the past month. Nexon sales increased 933 percent to 6,439 units in May 2021, up from 623 units sold in May 2020. The Tata Nexon is the only other SUV in India apart from the Mahindra XUV300 to receive a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Next in line was the Tata Altroz premium hatchback of which the company sold 2,896 units in May 21, up 110 percent over sales of 1,379 units in May 20. The Altroz was followed by the Tiago, sales of which increased 192 percent YoY to 2,502 units, up from 857 units sold in May 20.

Harrier sales stood at 1,360 units last month, up 744 percent as against 161 units sold in May 20. New comer, Tata Safari sales stood at 1,536 units. Tata Motors had also sold 1,514 units of the 7 seater Safari in April 21 and noted its market share increase by 3.03 percent from 21.83 percent in April 21 to 24.86 percent in May 21.

Tata Motors also saw the Harrier and Safari beat their arch rivals MG Hector and Hector Plus by a sizeable margin. Tata Tigor compact sedan was the least sold model in the company lineup with 367 units sold in the past month, up 178 percent as against 132 units sold in May 20.

Discounts for June 2021

In an endeavour to boost sales as the 2nd wave of the pandemic rages on, the company is offering hefty discounts and benefits through the month of June 2021 to Rs. 65,000 on models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These are in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate benefits.

Tata Motors is also actively testing the new micro SUV, codenamed HBX as on date. It will be positioned below the Nexon in the company lineup, based on new ALFA modular platform, which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. It will be seen as a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. Launch date is slated for just ahead of the festive season in the country. The new micro SUV is rumoured to be called Tata Timero and will be priced in a range of around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.