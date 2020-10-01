Tata Motors Sep 2020 Sales Is Highest In 8 Years – Record 162% Growth

Tata Motors Sep 2020 passenger car sales stood at 21,200 units – The last time they posted higher sales than that, was back in Sep 2012

Tata Motors monthly sales has surpassed the 20k mark. This is remarkable when September 2020 sales of 21,200 units is compared against 8,097 units sold in September 2019, which puts sales growth at 162 percent.

The current market atmosphere has been encouraging for a majority of manufacturers in last month, moreso Tata motors on account of low base sales of September 2019. This isn’t the first time Tata Motors has crossed the 20k barrier. But yup, that feat seems to have been forgotten in recent months and years.

In fact, 8 years ago, in the September of 2012, Tata Motors had sold 21,652 units. If you are wondering, what were the Tata cars back in 2012, which helped it achieve such huge sales? Well it was the Indica, Indigo which were topping the sales charts for Tata. Sumo, Safari Storme and Nano were also posting decent sales.

Tata Takes No 3 Spot

India’s no 1 and no 2 car makers are far ahead in the race. Maruti sold about 1.48 lakh cars last month while Hyundai sold about 50k cars in Sep 2020. It is the No 3 title which is at stake, and for now, it is with Tata Motors.

Higher sales however has helped Tata leap ahead of Mahindra; the other homegrown manufacturer that Tata has been sparring with for years when it comes to getting of third spot on the list of top sellers. For the past few months, Tata has firmed its grip on being India’s no 3 car maker. Threat of losing No 3 is still there, but the challenger is not Mahindra.

Surprisingly, Kia India with its modest offering of 2 products too as surpassed Mahindra sales, and is trailing Tata Motors by about 2.5k units. Kia India sales in Sep 2020 has increased from around 7.7k last year to 18.6k in Sep 2020, thanks to Sonet. Going by Kia Motors sales growth of 141 percent, it would be judicious to keep a close eye on both.

MoM Sales Growth

MoM sales has favoured almost all manufacturers. Tata Motors reports 14 percent MoM sales growth, up from 18,583 units sold in August 2020. While third spot is a good place to be, Tata has been able to do this consistently in the last two months, while continuing to grow. Maruti Suzuki continues to triumphantly lead, and Hyundai continues to be secure and unthreatened in second spot. However, third place could be anyone’s game, but for now the fight appears to be between Tata Motors, Kia Motors, and Mahindra, which has fallen back a few paces.

Tata Motors is reliant on its new gen cars, and is now geared up to launch its Tata Altroz turbo. Its newest launch, the premium hatch is available in petrol, and diesel, and soon turbo petrol. Last month sales fell a few units shy of the 5k mark.

The ongoing festive season is identified as a period of high sales, which is supported amply by new launches, and a range of offers. This meant new purchases warranted customers benefits ranging from 15k to 65k last month. A price correction last month means Tata Altroz diesel range costs cheaper than it did at launch, 10 months ago.

