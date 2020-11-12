Tata Taureo, Epiq, Spyk Registered – New SUV, MPV, Electric Car Names?

Tata Motors has plans to launch multiple new cars in India by 2022 – Including new SUVs, MPV and electric car

Aiming to provide more options to customers, Tata Motors will be launching several new products in the near future. More than a dozen new cars are expected to be launched, which will be utilizing either the OMEGA or ALFA platforms. While there isn’t much info available about these new Tata cars right now, some names have been revealed in the trademark applications filed by the company.

Tata Motors new cars trademarked names

A total of three names have been revealed – Taureo, Epiq and Spyk. These names are expected to be used for the company’s new sedan, an MPV and a midsize SUV (codename Blackbird) that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Some of these names could also be used for the upcoming range of electric cars from Tata Motors. However, we will have to wait for some more time to know the exact timeline for the launch of these new models.

Tata’s new MPV is likely to be based on ALFA platform and it is possible that it could be launched as Tata Taureo. The new MPV is expected to be powered by a 1.5 litre diesel and petrol engine from Nexon. Its primary rival will be Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is currently the top selling MPV in the country.

Tata Motors new sedan and SUV

There are talks that Tata Motors is working on a new 1.5-litre petrol motor that will be used for its upcoming sedan and midsize SUV. Both of these will be based on the ALFA platform. Tata is also working to launch the next-gen variants of its current bestsellers, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

Products that have already been revealed and are expected to be launched next year include the Gravitas 7-seater SUV and HBX micro SUV. The former is expected by March next year, while HBX will be launched sometime later in 2021.

Tata Electric Cars

With demand for electric cars set to rise as the EV ecosystem grows in India; Tata Motors has plans to launch multiple new electric cars in different price brackets, starting from as low as Rs 8 lakhs. Even today, Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in India. And Tata would want to remain at the top of EV sales charts with regular new launches. They have plans to launch HBX EV, Altroz EV, Blackbird EV

With growing preference for made in India products, Tata Motors has registered strong sales in recent months. Some products like Nexon and Altroz are also gaining popularity owing to their 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. In October, Tata Motors sold a total of 23,600 units, which is a 99 month high. YoY growth is a whopping 79.20%, as compared to 13,169 units sold in October last year.