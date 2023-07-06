Young at Heart, Tiago in Hand: 5 lakh Sales Milestone

Tata Tiago 5 lakh Sales Milestone – Sanand Plant Rolls Out hatchback for Diverse Markets

Tata Motors announced a sales milestone for Tata Tiago. The company has sold 5 lakh units of the Tiago. The most recent 1 lakh units being sold in 15 months. Tiago, manufactured at Tata’s Sanand plant in Gujarat, offers a diverse range of powertrain options. This includes petrol, CNG, and electric variants.

Tata Tiago has witnessed remarkable sales growth. Sales in the last 15 months reflects its popularity among car buyers, and monthly sales volume. This achievement highlights the Tiago’s ability to cater to the diverse needs and preferences. Catering to customers across different market segments. The hatchback has gained traction in both urban and rural markets. 60 percent of sales are reported in urban areas. The remaining 40 percent in rural regions.

Tiago 5 Lakh Club: Where First-Time Car Buyers Head

Tata Motors reveals that the Tata Tiago appeals to a wide range of buyers. Average buyer age is 35 years. This indicates the hatchback’s appeal to young and dynamic customers. A pool that seeks a reliable and affordable vehicle.

Furthermore, 10 percent of Tiago sales are made to women buyers. Notably, a significant 71 percent of Tiago buyers in the fiscal year 2023 are first-time car buyers. This underscores the hatchback’s ability to attract new customers to the brand.

Petrol, CNG, Electric: Tiago Powertrain Trio Drives Sales

One of the factors contributing to the Tiago 5 lakh Sales success is its wide array of powertrain options. Buyers can choose from petrol, CNG, and electric variants. A range to choose an option that best suits their needs and preferences. Powertrain choices align with the evolving market demands. And also with customer requirements for more eco-friendly and efficient vehicles.

Fuelling the Sales Roads

Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment.

Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment.”