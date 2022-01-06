Tata Tiago CNG Launch 19th Jan – Top Variant Spied, Gets Touchscreen

Upon launch, Tata Tiago CNG will rival other CNG hatchbacks such as Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti WagonR CNG and the upcoming Celerio CNG

Tata Motors will be launching factory-fitted CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor on 19th Jan 2022. Test mules of both models have been frequently spotted on various occasions in recent months. Bookings for these cars are currently underway at all Tata Motors dealerships.

The carmaker had planned to introduce CNG cars in November 2021 itself but was deferred thanks to a shortage in semiconductor chips. Ahead of their official launch, a production-spec model of Tiago CNG has been spotted at a dealership. A video of the Tiago XZ variant of the hatch equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit has been uploaded on YouTube.

Tata Tiago CNG XZ Variant Spied

The video, courtesy of Auto Vikings, reveals some crucial details about the upcoming hatch. The exterior design of the car is essentially identical to petrol-powered Tiago and no variations other than an i-CNG logo at the rear will be seen on the CNG model of Tiago. CNG variants of Tiago will flaunt the same front fascia with the same grill and headlamp design.

Headlights will feature a similar projector LED setup with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper also houses the same fog lamp assembly. The CNG-equipped hatch will ride on 16-inch steel wheels that come with flashy wheel covers.

Tata Tiago CNG Top Variant – Features

The layout inside the cabin also remains identical to the same dashboard layout. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display takes centre stage while a similar semi-digital instrument console is seen behind the steering wheel. Other notable features on offer will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control and a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel.

Safety features on offer will include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control as standard fitments. One major disadvantage in all CNG models is that a major chunk of the boot space is eaten up by the CNG kit and tank. The same is the case with Tiago CNG with barely any space left for storing luggage.

Powertrain Specs & Expected Price

In their CNG guise, both Tiago and Tigor will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In standard variants, this motor kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, however, engine output will be lower in CNG models. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

While output figures will drop, we expect the CNG variants of both cars to offer an impressive fuel efficiency of around 30 km/kg. Tata Motors, in all probability, will offer CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor in the mid-spec XT and XZ trims. CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor could be priced at a premium of Rs 40,000-50,000 over their corresponding petrol-powered variants.