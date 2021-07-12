Tata Tiago CNG Spied On Test By ARAI – Launch Likely By Diwali 2021

With petrol price on the rise, car makers are increasing their focus launching CNG variants of their existing cars

Tata Motors is readying a CNG variants of its entry level cars, which are expected to be launched sometime later this year. The manufacturer has already started conducting public road tests for the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor.

Recently, Tiago test mule was spied in Pune by automotive enthusiast Vijay Shinde. The test mule was not wearing full camouflage and had the sticker ‘On Test By ARAI’. It had emission testing equipment fitted at the rear. ARAI emission / mileage ratings are believed to be the final phase of testing ahead of official launch.

No change in design

At a closer glance, it is clear that the design of the CNG variants will be in line with the facelifted version of their standard IC-engine counterparts. Therefore, we don’t expect any major changes in the CNG models in terms of design or dimensions. We have not yet received any images of either model’s interiors although as mentioned before, we don’t expect any drastic differences from the regular model.

Powertrain Specs

It will feature the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine under their hood. This unit cranks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque although in the CNG variants it is likely to generate a lower output. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The regular variants also get the option of a 5-speed AMT. Tata Motors discontinued the 1.05-litre Revotorq three-cylinder diesel unit ever since the stricter BS6 emission norms kicked in last year.

New CNG Range Of Tata Cars

Apart from Tiago, Tata also has plans to offer CNG option on more cars. This could include Tigor, Altroz as well as Nexon SUV. Of these, the first is expected to be Tiago. Launch of Tiago CNG could happen before Diwali 2021.

Tigor currently has only one rival in its segment which has a CNG powertrain option, i.e., Hyundai Aura. Whereas Tiago has multiple rivals in its segment featuring a CNG powertrain including Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso and Hyundai Santro. Recently, CNG variant of Ford Aspire was also spotted testing.

Tiago is among the best selling car from Tata Motors, along with Nexon and Altroz. Monthly sales of Tiago ranges in the 6k-8k mark. Post launch of CNG range, Tata can expect another boost in sales.