Tata Tiago CNG Variant Spare Wheel Removal Explained

Tiago CNG will be the first CNG-powered model from Tata Motors and the tenth CNF model overall to go on sale in India

Tata Motors, like many other auto manufacturers, are getting ready to adopt CNG as an alternative fuel option amidst soaring petrol and diesel prices across the country. The homegrown automaker will be launching a series of CNG models in the coming few months – starting with Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG on 19th Jan 2022.

Authorized dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming Tata CNG cars Tiago, Tigor – at a fully refundable token amount of Rs 11,000. These two will be the first models from Tata’s lineup to be equipped with a company-fitted CNG kit. Later this year, Tata is expected to launch CNG Nexon, CNG Altroz and CNG Punch.

Tata Tiago CNG Spare Wheel Revmoval

Spy shots of the Tiago CNG have already been shared online. After seeing the images of Tiago CNG boot space, which now has the CNG cylinder installed, many wondered how will one be able to get the spare wheel out.

Will owners have to remove the CNG cylinder in order to get the spare wheel out? Well, the answer is no. A new video by All New Info details how one will be able to access the spare wheel in Tata Tiago CNG option. The spare wheel of Tiago CNG can be accessed by folding the rear seat backrest.

Tata might offer the CNG version of Tiago on the mid-spec XT and XZ trims only. They are expected to be retailed at a premium of Rs 50,000-60,000 over their respective petrol-powered variants. Currently, Tiago XT and XZ petrol manual variants are priced at Rs 5.70 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Expected Features, Powertrain

Tiago CNG will be offered with creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-tone Interior Theme, a digital instrument cluster, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and power windows. Safety features on offer include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day and night rearview mirror, and a tyre puncture repair kit.

Powering Tiago / Tigor is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. In CNG variants, the same power plant would return 15-20 percent less output.

More CNG models from Tata

Tata Motors has been working on a number of CNG-powered vehicles all of which have been spotted testing on roads in recent times. These include CNG derivatives of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon. The company might also introduce a CNG-powered iteration of the recently launched Punch micro UV.

When launched, Tiago CNG will rival models such as Maruti WagonR CNG, Celerio, S-Presso CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG and Grand i10 CNG. Tata also has other plans to introduce newer models such as an automatic Altroz and petrol-powered models of Safari and Harrier. Many of these launches are expected to take place sometime next year.