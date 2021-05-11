Tata Tiago CNG Variant Spied Undisguised In Red Colour – Launch Soon

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants are expected to be launched later this year with running costs comparable to the now-defunct diesel variants

Even before the BS6 emission norms made diesel engines significantly more expensive in small cars, the petrol variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor twins were accounting for majority of the sales volume. So, when the country entered the new regulations last year, Tata Motors did not hesitate to discontinue its 1.05-liter three-cylinder diesel engine.

Tata Tiago CNG under development

In their petrol-only avatars, the Tata Tiago and its notchback derivative have been selling in decent numbers. However, one could always do with incremental sales that comes from an alternative fuel option. With lower running costs compared to petrol engine, the CNG option would appeal to a portion of diesel engine loyalists.

Tata Tiago CNG has been recently spotted in public by Youtube channel The Fat Biker. While there are no obvious visual indicators to the nature of the powertrain, a sticker on the windshield confirms that the car is powered by a CNG motor.

Based on the mid-level XZ trim, the upcoming Tiago CNG would be carrying forward the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 86 hp and 113 Nm of torque in its current state of tune. Expect the performance figures to witness a marginal drop while running on CNG. We hope the factory-fitted CNG kit will not compromise the Tiago’s boot space too much.

It is reasonable to expect the Tigor to receive CNG update as well. The Tiago petrol AMT variant has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 23.84 kmpl. The CNG variant is estimated to have a figure upwards of 25 km/kg. It remains to be seen if the Tata Tiago CNG will be available in both manual and AMT versions or not.

While CNG available is not equally distributed across the country, it does cover some key markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, etc. The CNG variants are expected to be launched later this year and should bring in considerable increase in overall sales volume.

Tata Motors in 2021

Tata Motors is gearing up for an eventful 2021. The automaker’s passenger vehicle division has been witnessing an encouraging growth thanks to new launches. The Tata Altroz Turbo and new Safari (formerly known as Gravitas) have been performing well. The Harrier petrol is also due for launch, in addition to the eagerly awaited HBX (codename) micro-crossover which is expected to emerge as an important sales generator.

On the EV front, the Tata Nexon has established a strong leadership with over 4,200 units sold so far. The electric crossover will eventually be joined by Altroz electric which will employ the same powertrain.