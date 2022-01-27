Tata Tiago CNG Vs Maruti WagonR, Celerio, Santro – Best CNG Hatchback

Tata Tiago CNG is being offered in four variants as opposed to two variants each for WagonR and Santro and only one variant for Celerio

Tata Motors re-entered the CNG space in the Indian market with the launch of Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG. Both models have been priced starting at Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 7.70 lakh (both prices ex-sh) respectively. In this article, we will compare Tiago CNG with its closest rivals in the segment which are offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Among the closest rivals of Tiago are Hyundai Santro, Maruti WagonR and Celerio, all of them being offered with CNG-equipped variants. Let us see how the latest CNG offering from Tata Motors stacks up against its immediate rivals and which is the best CNG hatchback of India.

Maruti WagonR Vs Tata Tiago Vs Celerio Vs Santro

Being budget hatchbacks, all models fall under the 4-metre mark comfortably. Amongst the current crop, Tiago is the longest and widest overall, however, at 2435mm Celerio and WagonR offers the longest wheelbase which should provide better space. Maruti WagonR is also by far the tallest in its segment, thanks to its tall-boy hatch design. None of these hatchbacks offer a great deal of boot space due to the addition of a CNG tank.

All cars roll on 14-inch wheels barring WagonR which runs on 13-inch steel units. This is because, unlike other CNG models which are available in higher-spec variants, WagonR CNG is only offered in the mid-spec LXi and LXi Option variants. The same happens in the case of its features list.

Features And Specs

All four models have plenty in common when it comes to features, but WagonR CNG lacks a few creature comforts like power-adjustable ORVMs and all-four power windows which are common to the rest of the models.

Being the most premium variant in this range, Tiago XZ+ offers the maximum number of features including front fog lamps, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multifunctional steering wheel and auto climate control.

In terms of powertrain specs, Tiago CNG is the most powerful and torquiest in this segment with an out of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. Celerio CNG offers the least amount of power whereas WagonR provides the least amount of torque. All models are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. In terms of fuel efficiency, it is Celerio CNG that bags the honour with the highest mileage of 35.60km/kg.

Prices

As far as prices are concerned, the CNG variants of Tiago and Santro have the lowest entry point at Rs 6.10 lakh. Tiago also offers the most expensive CNG model in this space at Rs 7.53 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Overall, Tiago iCNG offers the most number of options with as many as five variants to choose from.