Tata Tiago EV Registers New Record – 10k Bookings In 1 Day

Tiago is currently offered pure petrol, petrol+CNG and now, pure EV option

If you say that Tiago is one of the most important cars for Tata, you’re not wrong. Tiago is that car that inherited the soul of the OG Indica. Something which Vista and Bolt failed to achieve. Tiago also helped Tata completely flip their image and re-establish the former glory of its Indica era.

Tiago is currently in its facelifted form and is a stark rival of Swift and i10 Nios. In its current form, it offers good value for money and also lays emphasis on safety with a 4-star crash safety rating, which its rivals lack. So, how can Tata better Tiago’s image over these attributes? Well, by making an electric version of it, of course.

Being the cheapest electric 4W in India, Tata Tiago EV has garnered a good response. Bookings have surged past the 10,000 mark already. The 10,000 mark came up in just one day since bookings opened at 12 noon, yesterday. Inspired by the stupendous interest from customers and to encourage mass adoption of EVs further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from INR 8.49 Lakh (All India – Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Tata Tiago EV Intro Price Offer Extended

Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”

Booking can be done with an amount of INR 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the company’s official website. Tata Tiago EV is instantly recognizable as a Tiago. It takes similar design attributes as Nexon and Tigor EV. Just some dash of Blue on exterior and interior and the design is A-OK.

On the interiors too, Tiago EV dons a few blue elements around the AC vents and the center console to differentiate itself from its ICE counterpart. In terms of features, top-spec Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push button start, LCD instrumentation with a central MID, cooled glove box, TPMS, multi-mode regenerative braking and a lot more.

Specs & Dimensions

Physical dimensions are identical to ICE Tiago except for its weight and ground clearance, though. When it comes to battery, Tiago EV gets two sets of battery options. One, a 19.2 kWh battery that is offered with XE and XT trims with a 3.3 kW charger and promising a range of 250 km. Second, a 24 kWh battery pack. Offered with XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux with 3.3 kW AC charger, and XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux with 7.2 kW AC charger promising a range of 315 km.

Tiago EV gets 29-degree grade-ability and can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. This electric powertrain can be charged fully in 57 minutes with the fast charger mentioned above. Tiago EV is one of a kind in India. Hence it has driven EV sales numbers to new heights for Tata. With prices starting from Rs. 8.49 lakh and going to 11.79 lakh (ex-sh, introductory), it even undercuts Tigor EV.

Right now, the cheapest mainstream electric 4W after the Tiago EV is Tigor EV which is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.64 lakh. Tata’s main rival, Mahindra, revealed XUV400 Electric recently. And it has no apparent plans to offer an EV below Rs. 10 lakh. Test drives will start from December 2022 onwards and deliveries will begin from January 2023.