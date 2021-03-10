Tata Tiago New Arizona Blue Colour Option Looks Similar To Safari Blue

Tata Motors is also planning to bring back a turbocharged version of Tiago at a later stage

About a month back, we had reported that Tata Motors has plans to bring in a new colour scheme at the expense of two existing shades. This new Tiago colour is to be called Arizona Blue. Now a report by Autonaut claims that the first photo of this new Tiago colour has leaked ahead of launch. The colour looks similar to the one we recently saw on new Tata Safari.

While the new shade of blue comes at the expense of the older shade of blue which was called Tectonic Blue, Tata Motors is also likely to discontinue the ‘Victory Yellow’ shade from Tiago’s colour palette. However, the manufacturer hasn’t confirmed the addition or discontinuation of any of these colours yet.

Tiago- Strong seller in hatchback segment

Tiago has been one of the strong sellers in its segment. In February 2021, Tata Motors was able to sell 6,787 units of its entry-level hatch which resulted in a healthy 73 percent YoY growth.

It currently stands at the ninth position of the highest-selling hatchback in India. Tiago is also one of the first models of Tata to be designed under the IMPACT design philosophy along with its subcompact sedan sibling Tigor.

While currently, it is underpinned by the older X0 architecture, Tata is planning to introduce a new-gen model of Tiago in a couple of years which will be underpinned by the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. At present, only the company’s premium hatchback Altroz is based out of the ALFA architecture and the upcoming crossover HBX will also be underpinned by the same platform.

Tiago Limited Edition

Recently, the homegrown auto manufacturer introduced a Limited Edition model at a launch price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 20,000 units, this special edition model is based on the XT trim and is Rs 30,000 dearer than the latter. For a premium of Rs 30,000 over the standard XT variant, this special edition Tiago gets slightly updated cosmetics at its exterior.

For starters, it gets three new single-tone colour options namely Daytona Grey, Pearlescent White and Flame Red. The hatchback rolls on 14-inch blacked-out, unlike the regular XT variant that sits on 14-inch steel rims.

Other distinguishing aspects from the regular Tiago XT variant include a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, stereo from Harman with onboard 3D navigation via Navimaps and entertainment with Image and Video Playback with 4 speakers. It, however, misses out in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

In terms of powertrain, it gets the same engine as the rest of the lineup, i.e., a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Source