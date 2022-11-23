Tata Tiago Nov 2022 Price Hike Up To Rs 20k – NRG CNG Launched

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7,39,900; Available in 2 trims and 4 colours

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike for Nov 2022. All passenger cars in the company line-up have gotten a price hike. In the case of Tiago, prices have been increased by up to Rs 20k. Some variants have been deleted, some have been added.

Tiago EV was launched at the end of September 2022. And now its CNG variant has hit the marketplace. Tiago CNG is available in four colours, customers can choose from Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey. Ground clearance stands at 177 mm, and suspension is retuned to accommodate the added weight of the CNG cylinder and equipment.

Tata Tiago iCNG Launched

Tiago NRG iCNG is available in two trim options. Ex-showroom Delhi price for Tiago XT NRG iCNG is Rs 7,39,900, and Tiago NRG iCNG is available at Rs 7,79,900. Entry price point for Tiago range starts at Rs 5.45 lakhs, and maxes out at Rs 7.89 lakhs.

Identifiable with ‘iCNG’ badging in the exterior, the manufacturer lists it as having ‘armoured front cladding’. Other external fixtures include infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.

In its original avatar, one saw the Tiago for the very first time in 2016. Now almost 80 months later, the company has sold 4.4 lakh units. That’s an average of 5.5k units sold each month. Of course, this has been buoyed largely by its petrol variants.

As it stands, Tiago is a well-known representative of Tata’s small car lineup. The NRG variants are longer by less than 40 mm. Together they are in a segment that has long been raking in big volumes in defining the auto industry.

Tata New Forever brand philosophy

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience.”

“We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first Urban Toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base.”