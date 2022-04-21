Tata Tiago Records New Production Milestone Of 4 Lakh

Launched back in early 2016, the 400,000th Tata Tiago rolled off production lines at the company’s Sanand Plant

Of the current lineup of Tata cars, Tiago is the oldest. At the time when Tiago was launched, Tata was selling cars like Bolt, Zest, Aria, Indica, Nano, Safari Storme, Sumo. All these cars have now been discontinued by Tata. Tiago could also be considered as the first car that started the transformation for Tata Motors passenger segment.

Tiago’s journey started as the Kite project. It was getting ready to be launched as ZICA and was promoted by none other than Lionel Messi. But just before the actual launch, Zika virus outbreak happened. As the pronunciation was similar, Tata Motors decided to change the name. And thus, Tiago was coined, via online poll.

Tata Tiago 4 Lakh Production Milestone

There is no doubt that the Tiago hatchback is an important model in the company lineup. Launched in 2016, the Tiago has just achieved a major milestone. Production has touched the 4,00,000th unit mark and this particular model rolled off production lines at the company’s Sanand Plant, welcomed by Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (L), and Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, Tata Motors launched the #Tiago4ever campaign as it is the first car from Tata Motors to touch this milestone. Tiago took a little more than 6 years to achieve this milestone.

In the last few months, it has seen monthly sales average around the 4,000 unit mark. Tiago is no longer the best selling car from Tata, but there was a time when Tiago was the best selling Tata car. Sales of Tiago were regularly crossing the 8-9k mark per month. But not anymore. Current leaders in the Tata lineup are Nexon, Punch, Altroz – as far as sales are concerned.

Tata Tiago Today

Tata Tiago is based on the company’s Impact Design philosophy. It is regaled for its sporty design, superior drivability and best in class safety. The company has added new technologies over the years so as to keep it fresh especially among a younger segment of buyers in the country. This is evident from 60 percent of sales being generated by younger and first time buyers.

Tiago variant lineup includes XE, XT (O), XT, XZ, XZ+, and NRG. The CNG version is available in four variants including XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. Its innovative colours of Arizona blue, Flame red, Victory yellow, Pearlescent white, Pure silver and Daytona grey also command some attention while it has gained a 4 Star rating in Global NCAP safety thus making it one of the safer offerings in its segment. Safety equipment includes dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, cornering stability control, rear parking assist and ABS and EBD.

Tata Tiago price ranges from Rs 5.19 – Rs 7.64 lakh, ex-sh. It is a key product in the company’s Turnaround 2.0 strategy while the company states that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in its New Forever range and enhance market performance in the Indian auto industry. Tata Tiago competes with the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Celerio.

It is offered with two engine options. There is the 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine and the iCNG variant. The petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission as standard and a 5 speed AMT. The Tata Tiago iCNG offers 73 hp power and 95 Nm torque returning 26.49 km/kg fuel efficiency. The new iCNG technology boasts of direct CNG start and Single ECU among other features. Tata Tiago NRG was introduced in August 2021 and is more rugged in its stance, appealing to more adventure seeking buyers.