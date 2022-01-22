Tata Tiago, Tigor Prices Increased By Up To Rs 25k – New Vs Old Price List

Tiago and Tigor have received price hikes of around 1-4%,varying from variant to variant

It is the first month of the calendar year 2022, and just like most Januarys, it is the season of price hikes. Almost all OEMs operating in India have undertaken price hikes across their range.

Home grown automaker Tata Motors has also increased prices of its offerings, across the board. We have covered the price hikes of models like Punch and Harrier earlier. Let’s have a look at the price hikes which Tiago and Tigor have received.

Tata Tiago Prices Jan 2022

The entry level XE trim of the Tiago used to cost INR 4,99,900. After the first price hike of 2022, the price now starts at INR 5,19,900. The price increase of 20,000 has resulted in a 4% price hike for the base trim. The XTO variant now costs INR 5,64,900, up by INR 15,000 from the 2021 price. The XT trim too has received a price hike of INR 10K which translates into a 1.75% price hike.

The XT LE variant of the Tiago has been discontinued from Tata’s end. The XZ trim has become dearer by INR 10,900 while the top of the line trims, the XZ+ and XZ+ DT have become expensive by INR 25,000. The top-spec XZ+ Dual Tone Petrol MT Tiago now costs INR 6,74,900.

Price hike has also impacted the AMT Variants of the Tiago. The entry level XTA trim now costs INR 6,34,900, up by INR 10K. The XZA variant too has received a similar price hike of INR 10K. The XZA+ and XZA+ DT trims have both become expensive by INR 25,000. The top of the line Tiago AMT model now costs INR 7,29,900.

Tata Tigor Prices Jan 2022

Just like the Tiago, the Tigor too has received price hikes across its range. Interestingly, the highest price increase in Tigor’s range is lower than what we have seen on the Tiago. The entry level XE trim of the Tigor now costs INR 5,79,900. The trim received a 2.66% price hike which translated into INR 15,000.

The next in line, XM trim now costs INR 6,29,900, which has received a miniscule price hike of INR 5,000. The XZ trim has become dearer by INR 14K as the new 2022 sticker price for the model stands at INR 6,79,900. The XZ+ trim with all the bells and whistles costs INR 7,39,900 in 2022, which has received a price hike of INR 13K. Tata has also added an all new XZ+ Dual Tone trim whose ex-showroom price happens to be INR 7,51,900.

Tigor’s AMT line-up has also seen price hikes across the trims. The XMA variant is now dearer by INR 10K while the XZA+ now costs INR 7,99,900, up by INR 18K. Just like the XZ+ DT, Tata has introduced a Dual Tone trim of the XZA+ variant too. The all new XZA+ DT costs INR 8,11,900, which happens to be the most expensive Tigor, across the range.

In other news, Tata had recently launched CNG iterations of both, the Tiago and Tigor. A broadening CNG line-up will help Tata Motors to compete better with the likes of Maruti Suzuki which has aggressive plans for expansion in the CNG market.