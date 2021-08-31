Tata Tigor Electric Launch Price Rs 12 L – 4 Star Safety, Range 306 Kms

Tigor EV is the second Tata car powered by ZipTron technology – It is also the first Indian EV to have crash test rating

The new Tata Tigor EV has been launched and initial examples move into company dealerships to be made available for private buyers. The new Tigor EV, is based on the 2020 Tigor facelift. It is being presented in three variants of XM, XZ+ and XZ+ DT. It will borrow new Ziptron powertrain from the Nexon EV. Pre-bookings have commenced via the company online portal or at company dealerships.

Tata Tigor EV XE variant is priced at Rs 11,99,000 while the XM trim comes in at Rs 12,49,000. The top of the line XZ+ and XZ+ dual tone carries a price tag of Rs.12,99,000. All prices are ex-sh.

Exterior Design

As has also been seen on the Xpres-T EV, the Tigor EV also receives a new front fascia, updated headlamp units and a sharper front fascia. A new glossy black panel takes the place of a traditional grille with electric blue coloured accents while blue highlights are also seen on its headlamps. LED DRLs get integrated into the front bumper while the Tigor EV rides on 15 inch wheels. Two colours are on offer – Blue and Black.

The cabin arrangement follows a similar design as that seen on the standard Tigor save for its blue accents that set it apart. Variant wise features on the XE see crystal inspired LED tail lamps, front power outlet, fully automatic climate controls and tilt adjustable steering wheel along with front power windows.

The Tigor EV XM variants receive full wheel covers, interior lamps with theater dimming features, a next gen Harman sound system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, speed dependent with auto lock feature and day and night IRVMs. It also sports all power windows and manual central car lock.

The top of the line XZ+ and XZ+ Dual Tone sports hyperstyle wheels, piano black shark fin antenna, signature headlamps with LED DRLs, a premium kitted roof liner and premium Harman sound system and touchscreen infotainment system. Features also include rear parking camera, rear defogger, cooled glovebox, electric boot unlock and driver seat adjustments.

The Tata Tigor EV, the first Electric Vehicle (EV) ever tested by Global NCAP achieved four stars for both adult and child occupants. It is also the first Indian electric car to get a safety rating.

Powertrain and Charging

Tata Tigor EV gets a new Ziptron powertrain that also powers the Nexon EV. This advanced Ziptron high voltage 300V motor uses permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 75 hp power and 170 Nm torque, allowing for acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds thanks to its 26 kWh lithium ion battery pack.

This battery pack has an IP 67 rating, capable of withstanding all types of weather conditions and comes in with 8 year/1,60,000 km warranty. Fast charging is possible via a 15A plug which means that the Tigor EV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in under 60 minutes or via a home charger in 8.5 hours. This electric sedan will offer a claimed 306 km range on a single charge.