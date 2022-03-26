Tata Tigor Electric Spied – More range, Larger Battery Like Nexon EV?

Nexon EV is set to get an upgrade – New range is estimated to be around 375 km to 400 km on a single charge

It is not a secret anymore that Tata Motors is working on an enhanced battery pack for its EV segment leader Nexon EV. Updated version of the compact crossover is expected to be launched on 6th April.

In related news, a fully camouflaged Tigo EV test vehicle has been spotted on Pune-Mumbai Expressway recently, indicating that the compact sedan too could be in for a battery update real soon. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Gaurang Chakrabarti for sharing exclusive spy shots.

2022 Tata Tigor EV – What to expect?

The fact that Tata Tigor Electric prototype is fully camouflaged point towards some visual changes, however its sheet metal design is not likely to undergo any modifications. Just like Nexon, major change will come in the form of a battery with enhanced capacity which means addition of more modules to existing battery pack.

Other range enhancing approaches include improvement in energy density of cells and increasing depth of discharge. The soon-to-be-launched Nexon EV is reported to receive a capacity expansion to the tune of 10 kWh to reach around 40 kWh. This should be good for a range of at least 400 km.

The extent to which Tigor EV’s battery capacity will be enhanced depends on various factors, not the least of which is availability of space to accommodate those extra cell modules. We expect overall capacity to be extended at least by 6 to 10 kWh from existing 26 kWh. Updated Nexon will get a 40 kWh battery pack, compared to the existing Nexon EV’s 30 kWh battery.

Range Boost

Obviously, this will translate into an improved autonomy. Currently, Tigor EV has a certified range of 306 km and we think Tata Motors will be aiming to achieve somewhere between 375 km to 400 km with battery update.

Other mechanical changes would come in the form of new springs and dampers to account for added weight which could result in a mild variation in ground clearance. We expect the automaker to use this opportunity to also revise its variant-wise features list which may see some additions and deletions driven by customer feedback.

The existing PMSM e-motor producing 74 hp and 170 Nm of torque is not likely to witness any significant changes. The performance figures may vary slightly owing to a higher kerb weight but real world driving experience should be more or less the same.

Launch Timeline

Tata Motors has a huge backlog of orders for their electric cars Nexon and Tigor. With demand on rise, the company is working on adding new variants to the line-up. These will come with larger battery pack, and will be more expensive. Tata will continue offering existing variants along with the new ones with higher range.

We expect new Tata Tigor EV with improved range to be launched a few months after Nexon EV. Despite being significantly cheaper than its SUV sibling, he Tigor EV finds fewer takers in comparison. A battery update could go a long way in enhancing its appeal as a potential choice for private buyers. The steadily rising fuel prices will only help the case of pure electric vehicles in general.