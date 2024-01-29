Tata Turbotronn 2.0 Diesel Engine Launched – 204 PS, 850 Nm

Tata Motors Revolutionizes Trucking with Turbotronn 2.0 Engine – Sets new benchmark

In a significant leap forward for the Indian commercial vehicle industry, Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched its latest technological marvel, the Turbotronn 2.0 engine. This cutting-edge engine, designed to power trucks in the 19-42 tonne segment, promises to redefine efficiency and reliability in the trucking landscape.

Impressive Records

Tata Turbotronn 2.0 engine stands out for its excellence in trucking, setting new benchmarks for fuel efficiency and reliability. Developed with valuable insights from a wide customer base, this engine is perfectly suited for a variety of applications, including intercity and long-haul transport, as well as the booming e-commerce and logistics sectors.

On its debut, the Turbotronn 2.0 engine has already etched its name in history, securing nine national records in the India Book of Records and regional records in the Asia Book of Records. These achievements include being the fastest to cover 30,000 km by a medium commercial vehicle (CV), covering the Golden Quadrilateral in record time, achieving the highest fuel efficiency, and more.

The Turbotronn 2.0 boasts a 5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, offering power nodes ranging from 180-204 PS. Its flatter torque curve in the range of 700-850 Nm ensures superior drivability. With longer oil drain and service intervals of 1 lakh km, the engine’s attributes contribute to increased vehicle uptime and higher revenues for truck operators.

Key Features of Tata Turbotronn 2.0:

Available in multiple power nodes with a flatter torque curve for enhanced drivability

Improved diagnostics

6-year/6 lakh km warranty

Optional cruise control

Versatility in Power

Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer at Tata Motors, expressed his pride in the Turbotronn 2.0, calling it one of the company’s most advanced internal combustion engines. He emphasized that the engine’s robust performance and high fuel efficiency have set new industry benchmarks for trucking in India.

Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks at Tata Motors, highlighted the customer-centric approach in developing the Turbotronn 2.0. He noted that the engine was designed with extensive inputs from transporters, providing them with a competitive edge in the dynamic commercial vehicle industry.

Triumphant Endurance Test

As part of a reliability test, Tata Motors conducted a 30-day endurance run with the Tata Ultra T.19, powered by the Turbotronn 2.0 engine. This involved a non-stop run on the Golden Quadrilateral, a crucial national highway network connecting India’s major cities. The Tata Ultra T.19 not only completed nine rounds successfully but also secured nine records, showcasing the engine’s durability and efficiency.

Tata Motors, as a comprehensive mobility solutions provider, offers advanced features, efficient powertrains, and value-added services. Fleet owners benefit from better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, and real-time tracking through Tata Motors Fleet Edge. The Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative provides unmatched vehicle lifecycle management services.

With the introduction of the Turbotronn 2.0 engine, Tata Motors continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the commercial vehicle sector. This indigenously-developed engine not only meets the specific needs of customers but also sets a new standard for excellence, efficiency, and reliability in trucking, further solidifying Tata Motors’ position as an industry leader.