Tata XPRES T EV Launch Price With Subsidy – Tigor Electric For Fleet Customers

Tata XPres T is basically the facelifted Tigor electric sedan for commercial market – It will receive two battery pack options of 16.5kWh and 21.5kWh

Tata Motors has launched a new sub-brand called ‘Xpres’ in India which will cater exclusively to fleet customers – Government, Corporates and Mobility Services. With this new brand, the company now has two ranges of passenger vehicles Xpress and New Forever lineup and the first vehicle under this will be the Xpres-T EV which is essentially a facelift Tigor EV.

Tata Tigor EV called Xpres T, is a part of the automaker’s Xpres brand which is exclusive for fleet customers. It is offered in a choice of four variants, two each for its two battery options. XpresT 165 XM variant is priced at Rs 9.54 lakh, while the XZ variant costs Rs 10.04 lakh. XpresT 213 XM+ is priced at Rs 10.14 lakh while XZ+ trim costs Rs 10.64 lakh. These are Net Prices with Fame Subsidy.

Design Elements

Where its design is concerned, the XPres-T borrows much from the facelifted Tigor. It however gets blue accents on its now closed off front grille and dashboard to signal its electric power. Other than this differentiating factor, the rest of the exterior features are identical with EV badging on its front, sides and rear.

It gets an all-black interior colour scheme, a Harman sourced infotainment system, USB, Bluetooth connectivity and automatic climate control. Safety is via dual air bags, rear parking sensors, power windows and two modes of Eco and Sport. ABS and EBD are offered as standard. The interiors also remain unchanged with a 2 DIN infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote locking system.

Battery Options

Tata XPres-T electric sedan will be offered with two battery options that include 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh. Power will be via a 72V, 3 phase induction motor offering 40 hp power and 105 Nm torque. ARAI has certified range at 165 km and 213 km respectively with single speed automatic transmission. The battery can be charged from 0 to 100% via a 15A domestic plug in just under 12 hours. Fast charging from 0 to 80% with 15 kW charger can be done in 110 minutes.

True to the Government of India’s Green initiative, Tata Motors has over 1,700 electric sedans operating in the fleet segment. This new Xpres-T EV sedan, will further create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility with comprehensive captive charging solution provided by Tata Power. Tata Motors plans to further its electric vehicle portfolio with 10 new EVs by 2025.

Increase In EV Demand

The Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 has been announced. It offers many incentives for adoption of electric vehicles in the state which includes 2, 3 and 4 wheelers along with buses and transport vehicles. Each of these will get incentives at a rate set at Rs 5,000 /kWh battery capacity. These incentive plans would also help to accelerate development of charging infrastructure in the state.

Electric vehicles come in with lower cost of ownership as compared to their IC engine powered counterparts. They also entail minimum maintenance and are especially in demand now with the rising fuel prices. These EVs are ideally suited for intra-city mobility services.