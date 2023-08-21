Tesla Spied Inside Mahindra Plant – Benchmarking Upcoming Electric SUVs?

Mahindra aims to beat Tata Motors to become the No 1 EV brand – They are getting ready to launch a range of new electric SUVS in India

In the fast-evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to stay competitive. Mahindra, the Indian automotive giant, is no exception. As the world transitions towards sustainable transportation, Mahindra is making significant strides in the EV sector with the development of several new electric SUVs under its BE, XUV.e, Thar.e, Scorpio.e, and Bolero.e lineups. To ensure that their upcoming EVs stand out in the market, it seems that Mahindra has chosen to benchmark them against a formidable rival – the Tesla Model Y.

The Mystery Unveiled: Tesla Model Y at Mahindra’s Pune Facility

In recent times, eagle-eyed observers at Carversal spotted a Tesla Model Y inside Mahindra’s Pune facility, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about the reasons behind this unexpected alliance. Among the upcoming Mahindra e-SUVs, the XUV.e8 is slated for a December 2024 launch, followed by the XUV.e9 in April 2025, BE.05 in October 2025, and BE.07 in April 2026, to name a few. This sighting of the Model Y on Mahindra’s turf has led to speculation that Mahindra is keen on benchmarking the Tesla SUV, particularly its exceptional aerodynamic profile, which boasts a remarkable 0.23 Cd (drag coefficient).

A vehicle’s aerodynamics play a pivotal role in its overall performance, more so for electric vehicles. The lower the drag coefficient (Cd), the less resistance a vehicle encounters as it moves through the air. Tesla’s Model Y, with its astonishing 0.23 Cd, currently holds the crown as the most aerodynamically efficient electric SUV in the market. To put this in perspective, other popular e-SUVs like the Mustang Mach-E (0.3 Cd), Jaguar i-Pace (0.29 Cd), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (0.288 Cd), Audi e-Tron, and Kia EV6 (0.28 Cd), and the Mercedes-Benz EQC (0.27 Cd) fall behind.

Why might this focus on aerodynamics matter to Mahindra? The answer may lie in their ambitious plans to develop their first-ever coupe model, the XUV800 Coupe, which will also have an electric variant, the XUV.e9 Coupe. Streamlining the shape and design of these vehicles for improved aerodynamic efficiency can translate into several advantages, such as enhanced top speed, extended range (for both internal combustion engine and electric versions), and overall improved efficiency. While there could be various other reasons for Mahindra’s interest in the Model Y, prioritizing aerodynamics aligns with global automotive practices.

Comparing the Dimensions and Specifications

Tesla’s Model Y, the smallest SUV in its portfolio, measures 4750 mm in length, 1978 mm in width, 1624 mm in height, and boasts a wheelbase of 2890 mm, with a ground clearance of 167 mm. It features a battery pack of up to 81 kWh, with the Long Range AWD model delivering an impressive 525 km of range on a single charge.

Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs, on the other hand, promise similar attributes, with up to 80 kWh battery capacity and a twin-motor AWD setup that’s expected to provide around 675 km of range. While the specifics may differ slightly, the resemblance in performance characteristics is apparent.

Tesla’s Prospects in India

It’s worth noting that Tesla has been having discussions with the Indian government about establishing a new manufacturing facility in India. There are also rumours about the possibility of Tesla assembling Model S, 3, X, and Y locally. This aligns with India’s push for electric mobility and its goal to become a significant player in the global EV market.

Image Source