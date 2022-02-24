Three Wheeler Rickshaw Sales Jan 2022 – Bajaj, YC Electric, Mahindra, TVS

Three wheeler retails increased 29.80 percent on a Year-on-Year basis to 40,449 units with Bajaj Auto topping the list

Total three wheeler retails in the past month stood at 40,449 units, up 29.80 percent over 31,162 units sold in January 2021. It was however a de-growth of 36.61 percent over 63,805 units sold in January 2020, which was the pre-covid year.

Three Wheeler Rickshaw Sales Jan 2022 – Bajaj Leads

Bajaj Auto led the sales charts with 14,794 units retailed last month. This was against 11,560 units retailed in January 2021, though market share dipped to 36.57 percent last month from 37.10 percent held in January 2021. Key models in the company lineup include the Maxima C, Compact RE, Maxima Z, Maxima X Wide and Qute.

Bajaj Auto is also planning on launching electric three wheelers in India in Q1 of 2023, directed to carry both goods and passengers. The company has been actively testing its battery-powered electric autos for some time now and Bajaj Auto is also planning to set up a new plant for electric three wheelers in Aurangabad.

At No. 2 was Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. with three wheeler sales of 3,872 units in the past month. This was a YoY de-growth against 5,375 units sold in January 2021 bringing down the company’s market share to 9.57 percent over 17.25 percent held in the same month last year. Piaggio’s Ap Xtra HT range, launched earlier last year has received good response in the country. The vehicle models are priced between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.56 lakh.

YC Electric, Mahindra, Atul Auto

Retail sales growth was also reported for YC Electric with 1,676 units sold in the past month, up from 1,173 units sold in January 2021. Market share increased from 3.76 percent held in January 2021 to 4.14 percent last month. The Yatri range of the company’s Battery E Rickshaws have found much demand in the country.

Mahindra noted its 3 wheeler retail sales dip to 1,390 units in the past month from 1,405 units sold in January 2021. Atul Auto 3 wheeler retails also fell to 1,221 units from 1,327 units on a YoY basis.

Electric three wheeler manufacturers have noted around a three fold increase in retail sales. Saera Electric sales increased to 907 units from 406 units on a YoY basis while Mahindra Reva sales were up to 901 units in the past month from 355 units sold in January 2021.

No Rickshaw / 3W Sales Jan-22 Jan-21 Growth % 1 Bajaj 14,794 11,560 27.98 2 Piaggio 3,872 5,375 -27.96 3 YC Electric 1,676 1,173 42.88 4 Mahindra 1,390 1,405 -1.07 5 Atul 1,221 1,327 -7.99 6 Saera Electric 907 406 123.40 7 Mahindra Reva 901 355 153.80 8 TVS Motor 894 798 12.03 9 Champion Poly Plast 747 425 75.76 10 Dilli Electric 737 304 142.43 11 Best Way Agencies 663 272 143.75 12 Unique International 651 274 137.59 13 JS Auto 543 425 27.76 14 Terra Motors 476 290 64.14 15 Mini Metro EV 467 245 90.61 16 Thukral Electric 451 343 31.49 17 Others + EV 10,059 6,185 62.64 – Total 40,449 31,162 29.80

TVS, Champion, Dilli

TVS also posted a significant growth in retails with 894 units retailed last month from 798 units sold in January 2021. Champion Polyplast sales were at 747 units last month, up from 425 units sold in January 2021 while Dilli Electric sales increased to 737 units from 304 units on a YoY basis.

Best Way Agencies (663 units), Unique International (651 units) and JS Auto (543 units) followed with each posting a YoY growth in retail sales. Terra Motors (476 units), Mini Metro (467 units) and Thukral (451 units) also saw significant YoY increase in retail sales. Other three wheeler makers saw its retails at 10,059 units in the past month, up from 6,185 units sold in January 2021.