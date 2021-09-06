Three Wheeler, Rickshaw Sales July 2021 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, Mahindra

Auto Rickshaw and three wheeler retail sales in July 2021 increased 83.05 percent YoY with Bajaj Auto leading the list

Retail sales figures as released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), indicate that auto rickshaw and three wheeler retails in India stood at 27,904 units, up from 15,244 units sold in July 2020. However, when comparing these retails to that of July 2019, it may be seen that sales dipped 52.66 percent as against 58,943 units sold in that period.

Bajaj Maintains Lead

Bajaj Auto once again headed the sales charts and was the only three wheeler manufacturer to report retails above the 10,000 unit mark. Retail sales for July 2021 stood at 10,039 units, while market share was at 35.98 percent.

This was nearly double sales of 5,713 units retailed in July 2020 when market share was higher at 37.48 percent. Bajaj Auto’s Qute quadricycles, currently offered in petrol and CNG engine options is set to go electric and will be the first electric quadricycle on Indian roads.

Piaggio Vehicles reported retails at 3,898 units in July 2021 with market share at 13.97 percent. This was against sales of 3,092 units in July 2020 when market share was considerably higher at 20.28 percent.

Piaggio also launched the 300cc powered three wheeler vehicles called Ape HT Range with petrol and CNG options. These new vehicles are offered for both passenger and cargo segments. YC Electric retails increased two fold YoY from 548 units in July 2020 to 1,173 units in the past month with market share also increasing from 3.59 percent to 4.20 percent.

Atul, Mahindra, Champion

Atul Auto was another three wheeler OEM to report a significant increase in sales from 344 units in July 2020 to 1,056 units in July 2021. In the past month, Atul Auto also became the first 3 wheeler OEM to partner with CSC Grameen eStore, an e-commerce initiative by CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd. This will allow the company to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas.

Mahindra three wheeler retails were up at 1,029 units in July 2021 from 302 units retailed in July 2020. Champion Poly Plast sales also noted an increase from 132 units retailed in July 2020 to 550 units in the past month. Mahindra Reva retails which had stood at 190 units in July 2020 along with the company holding a 1.25 percent market share increased to 528 units in July 2021 with market share at 1.89 percent.

SAERA, TVS Motor and Best Way also reported increased retails YoY as did three wheeler OEMs such as Dilli Electric, JS Auto and Thukral. Taking other three wheeler makers into account, total retails stood at 6,986 units, with market share at 25.04 percent in July 2021, up from 3,571 units and 23.43 percent market share in July 2020.