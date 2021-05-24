Three Wheeler Sales April 2021, FY21 – Bajaj, Piaggio, Atul Auto, Mahindra

There was 43 percent decline in auto rickshaw and three-wheeler sales in April 21 over that of March 21

As per figures of retail sales released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), auto rickshaw and three wheeler registrations in India were lower by 43.11 percent in April 2021. FY21 also saw a de-growth in this segment, down 64.47 percent as against retails in FY20.

MoM Retail Sales

Total retail sales of three wheelers stood at 21,636 units in April 21, down 43.11 percent from 38,034 units retailed in March 21. Even as every three wheeler manufacturer in India noted de-growth, Bajaj Auto continued at the No.1 position with sales of 7,741 units in the past month, down 42.18 percent as against 13,389 units sold in March 21.

Bajaj Auto currently commands a market share of 35.78 percent. At No. 2, Piaggio’s three wheeler retails dipped 39.95 percent to 3,380 units in April 21. March retails had stood at 5,629 units which was a difference of a good 2,249 units.

Mahindra three wheeler retails suffered a de-growth of 26.86 percent MoM. March 21 retails stood at 1,854 units while in April 21, retails dipped to 1,356 units and Mahindra Reva EV sales fell 25.04 percent to 452 units in April 21, down from 603 units retailed in March 21.

Mahindra has recently revealed that its Treo Zor electric three wheeler has crossed the 1000 unit sales milestone and has become India’s number 1 selling electric cargo carrier, commanding a market share of 59 percent in its segment. The Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and is designed and developed in India and caters to last mile delivery.

Lower down the order were YC Electric, Atul and TVS with each posting de-growth MoM while TVS posted the most de-growth of 52.04 percent to 493 units in April 21, down from 1,028 units retailed in March 21.

Three Wheeler Retails FY21

As per FADA, three wheeler retails in FY21 suffered a de-growth of 64.47 percent. Total retails in the past year stood at 2,54,597 units, down from 7,16,599 units retailed in FY20. Bajaj Auto, though in a No.1 spot, saw sales dip 70.30 percent to 94,637 units in FY21, down from 3,18,609 units retailed in FY20. Apart from Bajaj Auto, no other three wheeler maker was able to cross the 50,000 unit mark in terms of retail sales in FY21.

Piaggio sales dipped to 47,327 units in FY21, a de-growth of 64.84 percent as against 1,34,596 units sold in FY20. Mahindra suffered the highest de-growth in its segment. Sales which had stood at 48,527 units in FY20 fell 79.57 percent to just 9,916 units in FY21.

YC Electric saw sales dip 38.16 percent in FY21 to 8,936 units, down from 14,450 units retailed in FY20 while Atul Auto saw its retail sales suffer a 77.31 percent de-growth to 10,677 units in FY21 a marked decrease as against 47,050 units retailed in FY20.

TVS retails also fell 46.64 percent in FY21 with 6,818 units retailed while retails had stood at 12,778 units in FY21. Saera Electric and Champion also suffered de-growth of 28.85 percent and 29.92 percent respectively. There were other 3 wheeler makers that made up the balance retails adding 6,638 units to total FY21 retails, down from 1,30,674 units retailed in FY20.

Experts surmise that recovery in this segment, like all others, will all depend on the Pandemic situation which has entered its 2nd phase, the speed at which the vaccination program progresses and once the shortage of parts such as semi-conductors are back to normal supply levels.