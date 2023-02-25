Top 10 150cc To 200cc Bikes Jan 2023 – Pulsar, Apache, MT15, R15

Honda has managed to establish a massive growth in 150cc to 200cc bike sales with its budget commuter Unicorn

As opposed to sales figures registered in December 2022, there is a paradigm shift in top 10 150cc to 200cc motorcycles list for the month of January 2023. The year 2023 has been very rewarding for this segment. With segment leader Pulsar more than doubled its sales YoY.

In total, this segment saw 1,22,369 motorcycles sold last month. When compared to 89,509 units sold in January 2022 and 95,658 units sold in December 2022, there was a growth of 36.71% YoY and 27.92% MoM. This accounts for a volume gain of 32,860 units YoY and 26,711 units MoM.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Bikes Jan 2023

Highest-seller in 150cc to 200cc space is Bajaj Pulsar with 34,307 units sold in its name. With 16,646 units sold a year ago, Bajaj more than doubled its figures with 106.10% YoY growth and established 28.04% market share. MoM growth was 1.49% only. Bajaj gained 17,661 units in volume YoY and 503 units MoM.

2nd on this list is TVS Apache series. With 28,811 Apache sold, TVS saw 11.13% You growth and 29.89% MoM growth as opposed to 25,925 and 22,181 units sold respectively. Apache managed to hold 23.54% market share of this list. Honda Unicorn sales grew to 22,019 units with 27.02% MoM growth and almost doubled with 94.02% YoY.

Speaking of FZ sales, Yamaha managed to sell 12,822 FZs, 8,738 MT-15s and 7,925 R15s last month and secured 4th, 5th and 6th spots respectively. FZ lost 18.51% of its numbers YoY, while MT15 and R15 saw 51300% and 28.95% YoY growth respectively.

In MoM analysis too, Yamaha fared very decently with FZ and MT-15 figures more than doubled at 110% and 169.11% respectively. R15 saw just 16.08% MoM growth. Hero Xpulse 200 suffered losses YoY with a 22.51% decline as it only sold 2,427 units. But MoM, Xpulse records the highest growth of this list at 170.87%.

KTM 200, W175, Sales Jan 2023

KTM 200 pushed 2,427 units only and saw a disadvantage of 11.68% YoY, while figures flourished with 18.06% MoM growth. Bajaj Avenger took 9th place with 1,701 units sold last month. YoY growth was just 0.77%, while numbers more than doubled MoM at 117.52%. Hero’s 160cc offering Xtreme 160R sold just 989 units and fell into the red completely.

Recently launched Kawasaki W175 managed to sell 241 units and even saw 7.59% MoM growth too. Honda Hornet 2.0, X-Blade and CB200X managed to sell 213, 55 and 3 units respectively. There was zero growth for Honda with these offerings to register. Hornet lost 14.11%, X-Blade 75.56% and CB200X 99.36% YoY.

Lastly, we have the Suzuki Gixxer, which registered 0 sales. This is likely because Suzuki was in the process of updating their Gixxer range. With the 2023 Gixxer now launched, sales should bounce back next month. updated MY2023 models come with new colours and Bluetooth connectivity.