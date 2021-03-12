Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Jan 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn 160, FZ, R15

Close to 50% YoY growth highlights the rising popularity of 150-200cc motorcycles

January 2021 turned out to be an exceptional month for 150-200cc motorcycles, as all have reported positive YoY and MoM growth. A total of 1,56,994 units were sold, as compared to 1,06,682 units in January last year. This is YoY growth of 47.16%. MoM growth is even better at 51.45%, as compared to 1,03,661 units sold in December 2020.

Pulsar leads

Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles continue to be the bestsellers in this segment. A total of 44,370 units were sold in January 2021, as compared to 38,661 units in the corresponding period last year. YoY growth is 14.77% and market share is 28.26%. Pulsar MoM growth is 57.13%, as compared to 28,237 units sold in December 2020.

Next in the list is TVS Apache with 28,456 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 22.88%, as compared to 23,157 units sold in January last year. Apache had a market share of 18.13%. MoM growth is 7.24%, as compared to 26,535 units sold in December 2020.

At number three is Honda CB Unicorn 160 with sales of 25,799 units in January 2021. YoY growth is 37.79%, as compared to 18,723 units sold in January last year. Market share is at 16.43%. In MoM terms, Unicorn 160 sales have more than doubled, as compared to 11,997 units sold in December 2020.

Yamaha FZ is placed at fourth spot with 21,496 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 54.02%, as compared to 13,957 units sold in January last year. FZ commanded a market share of 13.69% in January 2021. MoM growth is 51.80%, as compared to 14,161 units sold in December 2020.

At number five is Yamaha R15 with 8,408 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 25.14%, as compared to 6,719 units sold in January last year. Market share stands at 5.36%. R15 MoM growth is 53.68%, as compared to 5,471 units sold in December 2020.

Yamaha second bestselling brand in 150cc-200cc segment

In the list, Yamaha is placed after Bajaj, TVS and Honda motorcycles. However, if we combine the numbers of FZ, R15 and MT15 (6,168 units), total sales is more than 36k and market share is 22.98%. This makes Yamaha the second bestselling brand in 150-200cc motorcycle segment. Yamaha motorcycles are made available at competitive rates and are equipped with hi-tech features, making them an attractive option in this space.

Other motorcycles in top ten include Hero Xtreme 160R (5,443 units), Honda HORNET 2.0 (4,709), Bajaj Avenger (3,092), and KTM 200 (2,979). In percentage terms, the best performing bike in top ten is Xtreme 160R. Sales have zoomed from 114 to 5,443 units, which is YoY growth of 4674.56%. Other motorcycles with high percentage growth include Suzuki Gixxer (4880.39%), Hero XPulse 200 (1158.99%), and Hero X Blade (1603.00%).