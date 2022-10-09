Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles Aug 2022 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Dominar

With 6 products in the top 10 and the securing top 5 positions, Royal Enfield absolutely dominates this list

Royal Enfield Classic 350 witnesses a slight downfall and that can be pinpointed towards the sales of Hunter 350. With 18,993 units, Classic 350 saw a 19.02% drop in sales YoY and an 18.21% MoM drop in sales. Despite that, Classic 350 secured a 25.12% share over 41.97% share in August 2022.

New kid on the block, Hunter 350 motorcycle has lapped up 18,197 units and secures a 24.07% share of this list. Due to its affordability and lightness, Hunter 350 seems to have eaten into other Royal Enfield products’ pie. 3rd place is taken by Meteor 350 which saw 46.72% YoY growth and 15.75% MoM growth with 9,362 units. Volume gain stood at 1,274 units MoM and 2,981 units YoY.

Bullet 350 sold 7,618 units and witnessed 107.63% YoY growth and 16.66% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 1,088 units MoM and 3,949 units YoY. Electra 350 garnered 4,104 units and saw 109.07% YoY growth and 6.51% MoM growth. With Royal Enfield taking top 5 spots, Honda takes the 6th with H’ness CB350 that sold 3,714 units and saw 254.73% YoY growth and 31.38% MoM growth.

Top 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles Aug 2022

Himalayan ADV took 7th place with 3,230 units and saw YoY growth of 16.61% and de-growth of 6.13% MoM with a volume loss of 211 units. KTM 250 range of bikes sold 1,405 units and witnessed a 2.70% drop YoY and a 65.88% growth MoM. Dominar 400 takes 9th spot with 973 units sold. Dominar 400 registered 67.18% YoY growth and 137.90% MoM growth.

At 10th place, we have KTM’s 390 series with 830 units sold and registered 9.21% YoY growth and 68.02% MoM growth. Bajaj’s cruiser lineup Avenger 220 sold 681 units and saw 6.41% YoY growth and an impressive 502.65% MoM growth. But the same can’t be said about Pulsar 250/220 series which only sold 653 units and registered a drop of 84.31% YoY and 4.11% MoM.

Yamaha FZ25 took 13th spot and sold 645 units and registered a drop of 34.91% YoY and a 23.33% MoM growth. FZ25’s rival Dominar 250 sold 633 units and gained 43.86% YoY and 109.60% MoM. Volume gain stood at 331 units MoM and 193 units YoY. Suzuki’s quarter-litre ADV offering V-Strom SX 250 sold 362 units and saw a 3.43% MoM growth.

Sub 300 units Sales

At 16th place is Apache RR 310 which sold 300 units and lost 17.36% sales YoY and gained 2.04% MoM. Honda CB300R sold just 1 unit in Aug 2021 and in contrast, sold 258 units in Aug 2022. Thus registering 25,700% YoY growth and 21.13% MoM growth. Gixxer 250 falls in the red YoY with an 11.35% drop and a 706.45% MoM growth.

Kawasaki’s cheapest offering in India, Ninja 300, sold 144 units and saw a drop of 11.11% YoY and 13.39% MoM growth. Swedish Husqies sold 71 units only and saw a 51.03% drop in sales. In August 2022, the 250cc twins sold zero units. Mahindra Mojo saw a 666.67% YoY growth and 91.67% MoM growth while CB500 sold zero units in Aug 2022.

Jawa/Yezdi Retail sales stood at 3,159 units with 31.73% YoY growth and 6.33% MoM growth. All-in-all, top 200cc to 500cc segment saw 75,605 units sold and registered 46.35% YoY growth and 36.65% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 23,943 units YoY and 20,276 units MoM. Royal Enfield remains the heavy lifter in this segment.