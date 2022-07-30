Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Sales Jun 2022 – Ertiga, Carens, Innova, Safari

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga headed this list and was the only model to surpass 10,000 unit sales

The 3 Row UV / SUV segment in India has been seeing outstanding demand in recent months. The top 10 6/7 seater, 3 row SUVs on this list have posted YoY and MoM growth in sales. The list only includes cars which are exclusively offered with 3 rows, that is why cars like XUV700 are not included.

Sales which had stood at 33,947 units in June 2021 increased 49.64 percent to 50,798 units in June 2022 leading to a 16,851 unit volume growth. MoM sales also increased by 14.78 percent when compared to 44,258 units sold in May 2022.

Top 10 3 Row UV / SUV Sales June 2022

Maruti Ertiga was at a No. 1 spot on this list with 10,423 units sold in June 2022. This was a 5.07 percent YoY growth from 9,920 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 14.75 percent when compared to 12,226 units sold in May 2022. The Ertiga currently commands a 20.52 percent share down from 27.62 percent held in May 2022. The new Kia Carens saw sales of 7,895 units in the past month, up 71.18 percent MoM from 4,612 units sold in May 2022. Share percentage also increased from 10.42 percent held in May 2022 to 15.54 percent in June 2022.

Mahindra Bolero was at No. 3 on this list with sales of 7,884 units in June 2022, up 37.26 percent from 5,744 units sold in June 2021. In May 2022, there had been 8,767 units of the Bolero sold leading to a 10.07 percent MoM de-growth. In May 2022, the Bolero had been at No. 2, but lost its spot to the Kia Carens in June 2022.

Toyota Innova has posted a YoY and MoM growth in demand. Sales increased 128.56 percent YoY to 6,795 units in June 2022, up from 2,973 units sold in June 2021 leading to a 3,822 unit volume growth. Sales in May 2022 had been at 2,737 units relating to a 148.26 percent MoM increase.

Scorpio, Triber, XL6

Lower down the list at No. 5 was the Mahindra Scorpio. Sales remained flat on a YoY basis at 4,131 units sold in June 2022, from 4,160 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 29 unit volume de-growth or 0.70 percent. Sales in May 2022 had been at 4,348 units resulting in a 4.99 percent MoM de-growth.

Renault Triber has posted a YoY and MoM growth to 3,346 units in June 2022. There had been 1,790 units sold in June 2021 and 2,110 units sold in May 2022 thereby bringing about an 86.93 percent YoY growth and 58.58 percent MoM growth. It was the Triber along with the Kiger that saw Renault India post an overall YoY growth of 52.74 percent in June 2022.

XL6 sales on the other hand dipped both YoY and MoM. In June 2022, the company sold 3,336 units, down 16.14 percent over 3,978 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 18.34 percent when compared to 4,085 units sold in May 2022. There has been outstanding demand for the Toyota Fortuner in the past two months. In June 2022, sales stood at 3,133 units, up 470.67 percent over 549 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved 164.61 percent from 1,184 units sold in May 2022.

Hyundai Alcazar sales dipped 36 percent YoY to 1,986 units from 3,103 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved marginally by 2 percent from 1,947 units sold in May 2022. At the bottom of this list was the Tata Safari of which the company sold 1,986 units in the past month, down 36 percent over 3,103 units sold in June 2021 while it was also a MoM de-growth of 16.64 percent when compared to 2,242 units sold in May 2022.