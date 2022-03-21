Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Feb 2022 – 650 Twins, Tiger, Ninja, CBR

Being the most affordable in this segment, Royal Enfield 650 Twins hold the highest market share in the 500cc+ motorcycle space

In recent years, premium motorcycles with engine displacements greater than 500cc have found a niche segment of buyers in India. While this space isn’t nearly as big as small and mid-capacity models, popularity in this segment has witnessed a gradual rise.

As many as 2,745 motorcycles with engine displacements more than 500cc were dispatched across the country in February this year. This resulted in an impressive 370 percent YoY growth since only 573 motorcycles from this space were sold during February last year.

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Feb 2022 – RE 650 Twins Dominate

Out of these, the maximum volume was accounted for by Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650. RE was able to dispatch 2,469 units of both 650 Twins last month as compared to 284 units during the same February last year. This led to a massive YoY growth of 769.37 percent. Both bikes cumulatively acquired a market share of almost 90 percent in this segment. Royal Enfield has plans to launch multiple new 650cc motorcycles in the coming months.

Second spot was taken by Triumph Tiger 900 with 30 units sold in the country last month as compared to 39 units during the same period last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 23 percent. Kawasaki Z900 registered a monthly volume of 28 units this February which is 33 units fewer than February last year. This led to a YoY decline of 54 percent.

Kawasaki, Triumph, Suzuki Record Decent Volumes

The Japanese superbike brand sold 24 units of Ninja 1000 last month instead of 32 units dispatched in February last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 25 percent. Triumph was able to sell 21 units of Street Triple which translated into a YoY jump of 600 percent.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 witnessed a YoY fall of 58.33 percent with only 20 units of the fully faired sports bike sold last month. This figure stood at 48 units in February 2021. Ninja 650 was immediately followed by its closest nemesis- Honda CBR 650, which recorded a sales volume of 19 units last month.

Triumph managed to sell only 17 units of Trident in India. With the launch of Trident based Tiger 660 later this month, Triumph India would be hoping for higher sales in coming months. Suzuki sold 12 units of its premium adventure tourer V-Strom last month and led to YoY growth of 1,100 units. An exact same volume was recorded by the brand’s flagship motorcycle offering in the form of Hayabusa.

Models occupying the eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth spots were Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Street Twin, Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 and Fat Bob respectively. All these models accumulated a monthly sales volume of 10 units each. Most of the models in this list registered a single-digit sales volume each for February this year.