Top 10 Motorcycles Dec 2022 – 2 Hero, 2 Honda, 2 TVS, 2 Bajaj, 2 Royal Enfield

Top 10 best selling motorcycles in India for Dec 2022 had 2 motorcycles each from Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and Royal Enfield

According to December 2022 sales data, Hero Splendor remains the top-selling motorcycle in India, with 2,25,443 units sold. However, compared to December 2021, Splendor saw a decline of 1,316 units, representing a YoY decline of -0.58 percent. Sales fell marginally from 2,26,759 units. HF Deluxe also saw strong sales with 1,07,755 units sold in December 2022, a significant increase of 24,675 units, or 29.70 percent YoY growth, compared to December 2021. Sales were up from 83,080 units.

Honda CB Shine shines, Pulsar pulsates – Dec 2022

Meanwhile, Honda CB Shine saw growth of 28.94 percent YoY with 87,760 units sold in December 2022, an increase of 19,699 units compared to December 2021, up from 68k units. Bajaj Pulsar saw steady sales with 74,768 units sold in December 2022. YoY growth of 15.09 percent represents a difference of 9,802 units compared to December 2021. Sales was up from 65k units.

On the other hand, Bajaj Platina saw a decline of 19.29 percent YoY with 36,157 units sold in December 2022. Sales fell from 44.8k units at a decrease of 8,643 units compared to December 2021.

TVS Raider reported YoY growth of 140.37 percent with 26,063 units sold in December 2022. A difference of 15,220 units compared to December 2021, up from 10,843 units YoY. TVS Apache saw a decline of -5.75 percent YoY with 22,181 units sold in December 2022, a decrease of 1,352 units compared to December 2021. Down from 23,533 units. Raider has beaten Apache in sales for the first time, becoming the No 1 selling TVS motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 also saw a decline of -40.44 percent YoY with 20,682 units sold in December 2022. A decrease of 14,041 units compared to December 2021, down from 34,723 units. Honda Unicorn reported a decline of -10.28 percent YoY with 17,335 units sold in December 2022. Sales fell from 19,321 units at a decrease of 1,986 units compared to December 2021.

Lastly, the newest motorcycle, RE Hunter 350, saw strong sales with 17,261 units sold in December 2022, making it to the top 10 sellers list. Overall, total motorcycle sales in December 2022 stood at 6,35,405 units, representing a YoY growth of 10.30 percent. Sales were up from 5,76,086 units at a difference of 59,319 units compared to December 2021.

Market share of top 3 sellers

It’s worth noting that among the top 10 sellers, HF Deluxe and Raider saw the highest YoY growth, while Classic 350, Platina, and Unicorn saw the highest YoY decline. The new entrant, Hunter 350, has done well to find a place among the top 10 sellers, a positive sign for Royal Enfield. It is rare to see 2 RE motorcycles in the top 10 list.

Top 10 Motorcycles Dec-22 Dec-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,25,443 2,26,759 -0.58 2. Hero HF Deluxe 1,07,755 83,080 29.70 3. Honda CB Shine 87,760 68,061 28.94 4. Bajaj Pulsar 74,768 64,966 15.09 5. Bajaj Platina 36,157 44,800 -19.29 6. TVS Raider 26,063 10,843 140.37 7. TVS Apache 22,181 23,533 -5.75 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 20,682 34,723 -40.44 9. Honda Unicorn 17,335 19,321 -10.28 10. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 17,261 0 – Total 6,35,405 5,76,086 10.30

In terms of market share among the top contributors, Hero Splendor continues to dominate with 35.48 percent share of total sales. This was followed by HF Deluxe at 16.96 percent, and CB Shine at 13.81 percent. These three motorcycles alone account for 66.25 percent of total top 10 motorcycle sales in December 2022. Overall, the data suggests a mixed performance for different brands and models, with some seeing strong growth while others seeing decline.