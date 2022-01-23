Top 10 Car Exports Dec 2021 – Dzire, Baleno, Creta, Seltos, Brezza, Swift

Dzire Tops the List, Nissan Sunny on 6th and Jimny on 12th spots

Car Exports data for the month of December’21 is out. Overall, India exported 54,846 cars in the last month of 2021. The figures saw a marginal decline of ~4% as the numbers dropped by 2,204 units from December 2020 which saw exports of 57,050 units. Let’s have a look at model wise performance.

Top 10 Car Exports Dec 2021

The top 10 car list hasn’t seen a considerable change in the names, when compared with November’21 exports. Maruti Dzire, which had led the tally last month, ensured that it grabbed the first spot on the list in December’21 as well. The compact sedan clocked sales of 6,214 units, and registered a significant growth of 175%, over December 2020.

Maruti Baleno settled for the second spot after recording 106% growth over its December’20 numbers. Hyundai Creta, which has been high in demand, both in the domestic market and abroad, clocked exports of 4,649 units. The SUV saw a decline of around 17% in its exports, when compared with December’20.

Fourth spot on the list was taken by Hyundai Verna while the 5th spot was grabbed by Volkswagen Vento. Vento’s export numbers saw a strong upside as it clocked a growth of 107% over its December’20 numbers. Hyundai Grand i10 settled for the 7th spot on the list while Kia Seltos, Maruti Brezza and Swift managed to grab the 8th, 9th and 10th positions respectively.

What is surprising is over the past few months, the list of Top 10 car exports have started to look a lot more like the Top 10 cars sold in the country, including probably a couple of exceptions. One major change has been more Maruti models coming into the list, especially since the last few months.

11-20 spots

11th car on the list is the Santro from Hyundai, which clocked 127% growth over its Dec’20 numbers. Suzuki Jimny, which was a new addition to the list this year has grabbed the 12th spot. Renault Kwid, after recording a 112% growth in its export numbers came on the 13th spot in the list while the Hyundai Aura settled for the 14th spot.

Ertiga and Ciaz, both recorded growths of 200%+ over their December’20 numbers and reserved the 15th and 16th spots for themselves. S-Presso and Kia Sonet, both registered declines in their sales vs last year and got themselves the 17th and 18th spots. Alto recorded exports of 997 units while the City from Honda recorded exports of 859 units. It isn’t clear if the export units of the City were 4th gen versions or the 5th gen versions.

No Car Exports Dec-21 Dec-20 Growth % YoY 1 Dzire 6,214 2,263 174.59 2 Baleno 4,865 2,357 106.41 3 Creta 4,649 5,647 -17.67 4 Verna 4,084 7,301 -44.06 5 Vento 3,341 1,612 107.26 6 Sunny 3,319 7,897 -57.97 7 Grand i10 3,089 3,464 -10.83 8 Seltos 2,568 2,889 -11.11 9 Brezza 2,208 315 600.95 10 Swift 2,080 1,407 47.83 11 Santro 1,849 812 127.71 12 Jimny 1,755 0 – 13 Kwid 1,567 736 112.91 14 Aura 1,316 1,208 8.94 15 Ertiga 1,199 375 219.73 16 Ciaz 1,146 287 299.30 17 Spresso 1,061 1,467 -27.68 18 Sonet 1,035 1,668 -37.95 19 Alto 997 679 46.83 20 City 859 633 35.70 21 Venue 765 479 59.71 22 Magnite 665 5 13200 23 Kuv100 642 466 37.77 24 Triber 630 756 -16.67 25 Alcazar 609 0 – 26 Kiger 473 0 – 27 Elite i20 260 169 53.85 28 Amaze 210 2 10400 29 Compass 189 625 -69.76 30 Celerio 183 611 -70.05 31 Polo 173 72 140.28 32 WagonR 154 2 7600.00 33 Scorpio 136 66 106.06 34 Maxximo 117 219 -46.58 35 Eeco 109 45 142.22 36 WR-V 84 72 16.67 37 Ignis 83 37 124.32 38 Xuv300 47 32 46.88 39 Bolero 36 45 -20.00 40 Kicks 32 0 – 41 Hector 32 0 – 42 Xuv500 12 30 -60.00 43 S-Cross 4 7 -42.86 44 EcoSport 0 6,986 -100.00 45 Beat 0 2,805 -100.00 46 Xcent 0 270 -100.00 47 GO + 0 90 -100.00 48 Datsun GO 0 57 -100.00 49 V-Cross 0 52 -100.00 50 Fortuner 0 20 -100.00 51 BR-V 0 6 -100.00 52 Aspire 0 3 -100.00 53 Figo 0 2 -100.00 54 Freestyle 0 1 -100.00 55 XL6 0 1 -100.00 – Total 54846 57050 -3.86

Apart from the above 20 cars, there were 23 other models which recorded exports in December’21. The list included some new models like the Renaulg Kiger, Alcazar, Kicks and MG Hector, which were absent in the list in December’20.

While there were some new additions, there are some models whose exports have been halted. In terms of numbers, the largest dent has come in from Ford, which had exported 6,986 units of the EcoSport in December’20 but the numbers fell down to 0 in December’21. Other models in the list included XL6, Ford Freestyle, Figo, Aspire, BR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu V-Cross, Datsun Go, Go+, Xcent and Chevy Beat. Tata Motors has not shared their export numbers.