Top 10 Car Exports Dec 2022 – Seltos, DZire, Virtus, Creta, Sunny

Car exports surged 23.95 percent in December 2022 to 67,980 units from 54,846 units shipped in Dec 2021. This was a volume growth of 13,134 units. Automakers are now benefiting from improved supplies of semiconductors. Increased production could see export demand increase in the months ahead. Kia Seltos topped the list with 6,483 units shipped in the past month, up 152.45 percent YoY from 2,568 units exported in Dec 2021. The Seltos currently commands a 9.54 percent share on this list.

At No 2 was the Hyundai Verna with exports of 5,630 units in the past month, up 37.86 percent when compared to 4,084 units exported in Dec 2021. This was a 1,546 unit volume growth with an 8.28 percent share. Maruti Suzuki noted a dip in overseas demand for the DZire sedan that fell 15.84 percent YoY. Exports in the past month dipped to 5,230 units, down from 6,214 units exported in Dec 2021.

Top 10 Car Exports Dec 2022

It was followed by the Maruti Baleno with a YoY growth in exports by 2.82 percent. Baleno exports stood at 5,002 units in Dec 2022, up from 4,865 units shipped in Dec 2021. However, it may be noted that it was the Maruti Baleno that was the highest exported car in Nov 2022. Exports in Nov 2022 had stood at 5,221 units, a growth of 55.43 percent over 3,359 units sold in Nov 2021.

Nissan Sunny at No. 5 saw a 40.86 percent YoY growth in exports to 4,675 units in Dec 2022, up from 3,319 units in Dec 2021. This was a volume growth of 1,356 units with a 6.88 percent shareholding. Even as the Verna was the company’s highest exported model, Hyundai Motor India also dispatched 3,782 units of the Grand i10 to global markets in Dec 2022. This was a YoY growth of 22.43 percent from 3,089 units exported in Dec 2022. The Grand i10 currently commands a 5.56 percent share on this list

Volkswagen Virtus exports stood at 2,939 units in Dec 2022. Exports of the made-in-India Virtus mid-size sedan commenced from September 2022 and is the second Volkswagen car built on the MQB-A0-IN platform after Taigun to be exported from India. Hyundai noted a dip in overseas demand for the Creta by 40.78 percent to 2,753 units in the past month while there had been 4,649 units shipped in Dec 2021. Maruti Swift exports increased by 32.21 percent to 2,750 units in Dec 2022 from 2,080 units in Dec 2021 relating to a 670 unit volume growth.

YoY export growth was also seen for models such as the Hyundai Aura (2,540 units), Nissan Magnite (2,284 units), S-Presso (2,205 units), Maruti Alto (2,055 units) and Kia Sonet (1,755 units). Exports also surged YoY for the Alcazar (1,738 units), Triber (1,732 units) and Hyundai i20 I (1,699 units) while Maruti shipped 1,679 units of the Ciaz in Dec 2022, up 46.51 percent from 1,1,46 units shipped in Dec 2021. There was a substantial increase in demand for the Kiger and Celerio from export markets in Dec 2022 with 1,522 units and 1,473 units shipped respectively. Kia Carens entered the list with 1,083 units exported last month.

Car Exports Sub 1000 units Dec 2022

VW Taigun was another newcomer with 937 units exported in Dec 2022. Maruti Ertiga exports dipped 23.94 percent to 912 units in Dec 2022 down from 1,199 units shipped in Dec 2021. Venue sales stood at 879 units while exports dipped for the Renault Kwid by 55.65 to 695 units and by 26.32 percent for the KUV100 to 473 units. Lower down the export list were also the Mahindra XUV700 (422 units), Scorpio (401 units) and newcomer Hy-Ryder (178 units). Ignis exports were at 174 units, Kia Carnival at 141 units, and Jeep Meridian at 98 units. Not crossing the 100 unit mark was also the Grand Vitara and Jeep Compass both at 90 units).

The rest of the models on this list posted a YoY dip in exports. Amaze exports fell 82.86 percent to 36 units while there was a 34.04 percent de-growth seen in the case of XUV300 to 31 units. WR-V exports fell 73.81 percent to 22 units. Two new entrants were XL6 (19 units) and Skoda Kushaq (13 units). Exports of Kicks (12 units), Brezza (7 units) and Bolero (4 units) were also on this list each posting a YoY de-growth. Jimny (4 units) and Force Gurkha (1 unit) completed this list.