Top 10 Car Exports March 2021 – Creta, EcoSport, Baleno, Vento

Passenger car exports for March 2021 crossed the 40k mark – Growing by 17%
Indian OEMs recorded a healthy increase in their sales figures in the month of Mar’21. This included their sales in the country and even their exports. In Mar’20, India had exported 34,303 cars whereas in Mar’21 India managed to export 40,183 units, recording a 17% increase in overall export numbers. Let’s have a look at the major contributors to growth and the laggards.
Sunny Shines in Exports
Nissan’s Sunny has held the title of being the most exported car from India in many months and yet again in Mar’21, it reclaimed the same title! Nissan managed to export 4,941 units of the Sunny, however when compared to last year, it registered a de-growth of around 28%. Last year, Sunny had managed to bag the second spot in the list, despite clocking exports of 6,908 units.
South Koreans Dominate
Creta from Hyundai recorded a healthy 42% increase in exports in the month of Mar’21. Creta’s cousin, the Seltos too recorded a growth of 17% in its export numbers. Both the South Korean SUVs managed to claim the second and third spots respectively. Hyundai’s Grand i10 which had 0 exports in the month of Mar’20, bagged the 4th spot in the list with overall exports of 2,711 units.
Maruti’s S Presso recorded a massive 250% growth over its Mar’20 export numbers. The hatchback clocked exports of 2,678 units. Ford’s EcoSport which was leading the export charts in Mar’20 settled for a 6th spot in the Mar’21. The compact SUV recorded a steep de-growth of 79% in its export figures.
Maruti’s Baleno also had a good Mar’21 in terms of export sales as the model clocked 79% growth over its Mar’20 figures. Sonet, which wasn’t exported in Mar’20 clocked total exports of 1,598 units in Mar’21 and claimed the 8th spot in the list.
Vento which had almost 0 exports in Mar’20 also managed exports of 1,485 units in the month of Mar’21. Hyundai’s Verna however recorded a de-growth of 44% as its export numbers fell from 2,641 units to 1,462 units.
Other models which had a significant contribution in overall Indian car exports included Swift, Santro, Dzire, Elite i20, Alto, Venue, City, Brezza, Aura and Celerio. All the above models recorded growth in their export numbers (or had a 0 base in Mar’20).
|No
|Car Exports
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|%
|1
|Sunny
|4,941
|6,908
|-28.47
|2
|Creta
|3,572
|2,508
|42.42
|3
|Seltos
|3,039
|2,585
|17.56
|4
|Grand i10
|2,711
|0
|–
|5
|Spresso
|2,678
|764
|250.52
|6
|EcoSport
|2,051
|9,894
|-79.27
|7
|Baleno
|1,859
|1,035
|79.61
|8
|Sonet
|1,598
|0
|–
|9
|Vento
|1,485
|3
|49400.00
|10
|Verna
|1,462
|2,641
|-44.64
|11
|Swift
|1,367
|616
|121.92
|12
|Santro
|1,258
|375
|235.47
|13
|DZIRE
|1,223
|537
|127.75
|14
|Elite i20
|1,154
|61
|1791.80
|15
|Alto
|1,055
|159
|563.52
|16
|Venue
|979
|394
|148.48
|17
|City
|967
|0
|–
|18
|Brezza
|855
|85
|905.88
|19
|Aura
|725
|0
|–
|20
|Celerio
|683
|383
|78.33
|21
|Kwid
|674
|1,141
|-40.93
|22
|Aspire
|591
|495
|19.39
|23
|Triber
|486
|410
|18.54
|24
|Jimny
|407
|0
|–
|25
|Ertiga
|388
|11
|3427.27
|26
|CIAZ
|353
|13
|2615.38
|27
|IGNIS
|243
|942
|-74.20
|28
|Eeco
|176
|57
|208.77
|29
|Xcent
|160
|0
|–
|30
|GO
|139
|0
|–
|31
|KUV100
|118
|174
|-32.18
|32
|Magnite
|107
|0
|–
|33
|XUV500
|106
|3
|3433.33
|34
|Maxximo
|106
|0
|–
|35
|WR-V
|100
|0
|–
|36
|Polo
|84
|0
|–
|37
|WagonR
|81
|34
|138.24
|38
|V-CROSS
|52
|0
|–
|39
|S-Cross
|37
|23
|60.87
|40
|XUV300
|32
|0
|–
|41
|Bolero
|22
|1
|2100.00
|42
|REDIGO
|14
|0
|–
|43
|GO +
|12
|0
|–
|44
|KICKS
|12
|18
|-33.33
|45
|Scorpio
|9
|30
|-70.00
|46
|MU-X
|4
|0
|–
|47
|XL6
|3
|0
|–
|48
|Compass
|3
|395
|-99.24
|49
|Amaze
|2
|0
|–
|50
|Liva
|0
|599
|-100.00
|51
|Etios
|0
|400
|-100.00
|52
|Micra
|0
|328
|-100.00
|53
|BR-V
|0
|216
|-100.00
|54
|Duster
|0
|25
|-100.00
|55
|TUV300
|0
|24
|-100.00
|56
|E2O
|0
|16
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|40,183
|34,303
|17.14
While the list included some new additions in the Export list, there are some models whose exports have fallen down to 0. These models include, Toyota Liva, Nissan Micra, Honda BR-V, Renault Duster, Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra E2O. Unsurprisingly, majority of the models mentioned above have been discontinued for the Indian market as well.