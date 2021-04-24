Top 10 Car Exports March 2021 – Creta, EcoSport, Baleno, Vento

Passenger car exports for March 2021 crossed the 40k mark – Growing by 17%

Indian OEMs recorded a healthy increase in their sales figures in the month of Mar’21. This included their sales in the country and even their exports. In Mar’20, India had exported 34,303 cars whereas in Mar’21 India managed to export 40,183 units, recording a 17% increase in overall export numbers. Let’s have a look at the major contributors to growth and the laggards.

Sunny Shines in Exports

Nissan’s Sunny has held the title of being the most exported car from India in many months and yet again in Mar’21, it reclaimed the same title! Nissan managed to export 4,941 units of the Sunny, however when compared to last year, it registered a de-growth of around 28%. Last year, Sunny had managed to bag the second spot in the list, despite clocking exports of 6,908 units.

South Koreans Dominate

Creta from Hyundai recorded a healthy 42% increase in exports in the month of Mar’21. Creta’s cousin, the Seltos too recorded a growth of 17% in its export numbers. Both the South Korean SUVs managed to claim the second and third spots respectively. Hyundai’s Grand i10 which had 0 exports in the month of Mar’20, bagged the 4th spot in the list with overall exports of 2,711 units.

Maruti’s S Presso recorded a massive 250% growth over its Mar’20 export numbers. The hatchback clocked exports of 2,678 units. Ford’s EcoSport which was leading the export charts in Mar’20 settled for a 6th spot in the Mar’21. The compact SUV recorded a steep de-growth of 79% in its export figures.

Maruti’s Baleno also had a good Mar’21 in terms of export sales as the model clocked 79% growth over its Mar’20 figures. Sonet, which wasn’t exported in Mar’20 clocked total exports of 1,598 units in Mar’21 and claimed the 8th spot in the list.

Vento which had almost 0 exports in Mar’20 also managed exports of 1,485 units in the month of Mar’21. Hyundai’s Verna however recorded a de-growth of 44% as its export numbers fell from 2,641 units to 1,462 units.

Other models which had a significant contribution in overall Indian car exports included Swift, Santro, Dzire, Elite i20, Alto, Venue, City, Brezza, Aura and Celerio. All the above models recorded growth in their export numbers (or had a 0 base in Mar’20).

No Car Exports Mar-21 Mar-20 % 1 Sunny 4,941 6,908 -28.47 2 Creta 3,572 2,508 42.42 3 Seltos 3,039 2,585 17.56 4 Grand i10 2,711 0 – 5 Spresso 2,678 764 250.52 6 EcoSport 2,051 9,894 -79.27 7 Baleno 1,859 1,035 79.61 8 Sonet 1,598 0 – 9 Vento 1,485 3 49400.00 10 Verna 1,462 2,641 -44.64 11 Swift 1,367 616 121.92 12 Santro 1,258 375 235.47 13 DZIRE 1,223 537 127.75 14 Elite i20 1,154 61 1791.80 15 Alto 1,055 159 563.52 16 Venue 979 394 148.48 17 City 967 0 – 18 Brezza 855 85 905.88 19 Aura 725 0 – 20 Celerio 683 383 78.33 21 Kwid 674 1,141 -40.93 22 Aspire 591 495 19.39 23 Triber 486 410 18.54 24 Jimny 407 0 – 25 Ertiga 388 11 3427.27 26 CIAZ 353 13 2615.38 27 IGNIS 243 942 -74.20 28 Eeco 176 57 208.77 29 Xcent 160 0 – 30 GO 139 0 – 31 KUV100 118 174 -32.18 32 Magnite 107 0 – 33 XUV500 106 3 3433.33 34 Maxximo 106 0 – 35 WR-V 100 0 – 36 Polo 84 0 – 37 WagonR 81 34 138.24 38 V-CROSS 52 0 – 39 S-Cross 37 23 60.87 40 XUV300 32 0 – 41 Bolero 22 1 2100.00 42 REDIGO 14 0 – 43 GO + 12 0 – 44 KICKS 12 18 -33.33 45 Scorpio 9 30 -70.00 46 MU-X 4 0 – 47 XL6 3 0 – 48 Compass 3 395 -99.24 49 Amaze 2 0 – 50 Liva 0 599 -100.00 51 Etios 0 400 -100.00 52 Micra 0 328 -100.00 53 BR-V 0 216 -100.00 54 Duster 0 25 -100.00 55 TUV300 0 24 -100.00 56 E2O 0 16 -100.00 – Total 40,183 34,303 17.14

While the list included some new additions in the Export list, there are some models whose exports have fallen down to 0. These models include, Toyota Liva, Nissan Micra, Honda BR-V, Renault Duster, Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra E2O. Unsurprisingly, majority of the models mentioned above have been discontinued for the Indian market as well.