Top 10 Car Exports Oct 2021 – Dzire, Baleno, Swift, Seltos, City

Car exports stayed buoyant in October, registering double-digit YoY growth of 18%; Maruti dominates

A total of 39,666 units were exported in October 2021, as compared to 33,616 units in October last year. In top ten, Maruti Suzuki has five cars. These five alone command a share of close to 45% in exports.

Hyundai has two cars whereas Kia, Nissan and Honda have one car each in top 10. Ones with negative growth in top 10 are Seltos, Verna and Creta. Domestic bestsellers like Thar, XUV300, and Celerio have zero exports in October.

Top 10 Car Exports Oct 2021 – Dzire leads

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is first with exports of 5,636 units in October. YoY growth is 546.33%, as compared to 872 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 14.21%.

Dzire is among the bestselling cars in India as well. Here, it is expected to get a CNG variant soon. Other Maruti cars like Swift, Baleno and Brezza will also be getting CNG option soon. The company will be looking to capitalize on increasing demand for CNG cars, which is due to rising fuel prices.

Baleno is second with exports of 5,016 units in October. YoY growth is 80.43%, as compared to 2,780 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 12.65%. As part of its plan to update its portfolio, Maruti will be launching new-gen Baleno soon. The hatch will be getting a range of styling updates and new features on the inside. Powertrain options are expected to be same as the current model.

At number three is Swift with exports of 3,977 units in October. YoY growth has more than tripled, as compared to 1,162 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 10.03%.

Kia Seltos is fourth with exports of 3,027 units in October. YoY growth is down by -18.74%, as compared to 3,725 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 7.63%. Seltos is expected to get a key update next year in the form of diesel IMT variant. As of now, IMT transmission is offered with only petrol variants. Seltos diesel variants currently have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

No Car Exports Oct-21 Oct-20 % 1 Dzire 5,636 872 546.33 2 Baleno 5,016 2,780 80.43 3 Swift 3,977 1,162 242.25 4 Seltos 3,027 3,725 -18.74 5 Sunny 2,356 0 – 6 Verna 1,797 4,129 -56.48 7 Jimny 1,762 0 – 8 Creta 1,662 2,902 -42.73 9 City 1,541 30 5037 10 Brezza 1,287 222 479.73 11 Spresso 1,104 2,638 -58.15 12 Vento 1,014 4,236 -76.06 13 Sonet 974 488 99.59 14 Grand i10 920 1,675 -45.07 15 Ertiga 817 354 130.79 16 Aura 791 991 -20.18 17 Alto 672 731 -8.07 18 Compass 660 164 302.44 19 Magnite 638 0 – 20 Kuv100 545 343 58.89 21 Ciaz 529 59 796.61 22 Santro 478 362 32.04 23 Alcazar 332 0 – 24 Kiger 316 0 – 25 Elite i20 302 1,612 -81.27 26 Venue 253 559 -54.74 27 Kwid 250 42 495.24 28 Scorpio 233 100 133.00 29 Eeco 165 40 312.50 30 Maxximo 143 86 66.28 31 Amaze 130 0 – 32 Ignis 104 176 -40.91 33 Triber 93 123 -24.39 34 WR-V 60 54 11.11 35 WagonR 16 25 -36.00 36 Kicks 16 25 -36.00 37 Hi-Lander 15 0 – 38 Xuv500 14 100 -86.00 39 Fortuner 9 0 – 40 Bolero 5 37 -86.49 41 Datsun GO 3 0 – 42 Verito 2 0 – 43 Polo 1 2,191 -99.95 44 S-Cross 1 24 -95.83 45 Celerio 0 379 -100.00 46 Xuv300 0 61 -100.00 47 RediGO 0 50 -100.00 48 Tuv300 0 35 -100.00 49 Thar 0 34 -100.00 – Total 39,666 33,616 18.00

Next in the list is Nissan Sunny, which is manufactured in India exclusively for export markets. In October, exports were at 2,356 units. Share in exports is at 5.94%.

City tops YoY growth

Honda City is placed at ninth place in the list with exports of 1,541 units in October. YoY growth is up by 5037%, as compared to just 30 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 3.88%. In domestic market, the likes of City, Verna and Ciaz will soon have a new rival in the form of Skoda Slavia.

Other cars in top 10 include Hyundai Verna (1,797 units), Jimny (1,762), Hyundai Creta (1,662), and Maruti Brezza (1,287). Among these, Brezza has max YoY growth at 479.73%. Brezza exports in October last year were at 222 units.