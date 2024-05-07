Top 10 Cars April 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Creta, Scorpio (Nexon Slips To 11)

Tata Punch and its EV version have registered highest ever sales of over 19k units in April 2024

In the dynamic landscape of the automobile industry, April 2024 brought forth some interesting shifts in the top-selling cars, showcasing both expected stalwarts and surprising newcomers. Tata Nexon which has been in the top 5 selling cars list for months now, has gone missing. It has not featured in the top 10 list for April 2024, as it has slipped to the 11th spot with 11,168 units sold last month.

Top 10 Cars April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

Tata Punch/EV emerged as the undisputed champion of April 2024, with a staggering 19,158 units sold. This marked a significant surge from the previous year, indicating an 84.32% increase in sales, showcasing the growing preference for mini SUVs / electric vehicles among consumers.

Despite experiencing a slight dip in sales compared to the previous year, the Maruti WagonR retained its position among the top sellers, with 17,850 units sold. The popular hatchback continues to enjoy a loyal customer base, although facing stiff competition from newer models. Brezza secured the third spot with 17,113 units sold. Dzire clinched the fourth position with 15,825 units sold.

Holding its ground firmly in the competitive SUV market, the Hyundai Creta secured the fifth spot with 15,447 units sold. While experiencing a modest growth of 8.89% compared to last year, the Creta maintains its allure with its striking design and feature-rich interiors.

Mahindra’s Scorpio/N, with its rugged appeal and robust performance, garnered considerable attention in April 2024, securing the sixth position with 14,807 units sold. Making its presence felt in the top 10 list, the Maruti Fronx claimed the seventh position with 14,286 units sold. Maruti Baleno secured the eighth spot with 14,049 units sold. Maruti Ertiga witnessed a remarkable surge in sales, claiming the ninth position with 13,544 units sold. Rounding off the top 10 list is the Maruti EECO, with 12,060 units sold.

Top 10 Cars April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month performance of the top 10 cars in April 2024, Tata Punch registered a modest increase of 9.18% compared to March. Maruti WagonR reflected a similar growth trend of 9.05% month-on-month. Maruti Brezza witnessed a notable surge in sales, representing a growth rate of 17.10% compared to March. Maruti Dzire posted a slight dip of 0.43% month-on-month.

Hyundai Creta also experienced a slight decrease in sales in April, with 15,447 units sold, marking a decline of 6.14% compared to March. Mahindra Scorpio/N also posted a marginal decrease of 2.27% compared to March. Maruti Fronx showcased a commendable performance in April, with 14,286 units sold, indicating a growth of 14.01% month-on-month. Maruti Baleno registered a decrease of 9.87% compared to March.

Ertiga also witnessed a marginal decline in sales in April, with 13,544 units sold, reflecting a decrease of 9.03% compared to March. Maruti EECO experienced a marginal increase in sales, with 12,060 units sold in April, representing a growth of 0.34% compared to March.