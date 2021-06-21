Top 10 Cars Exported May 2021 – EcoSport 1st, Polo 3rd, Sonet 5th, Dzire 8th

While domestic markets were adversely impacted, car exports stayed buoyant in May

A total of 31,777 units were exported in May. YoY numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 14,965 units exported in May last year. The top ten list presents a healthy competitive environment with contributions from five carmakers. The export list is quite different from domestic sales where the top ten list is usually dominated by Maruti and Hyundai.

Ford EcoSport leads

A total of 2,925 units of EcoSport were exported in May. The numbers during the corresponding period last year were nil, as production and distribution were impacted due to Covid-19 lockdown. In May 2021, EcoSport had 9.20% share in exports.

In the near future, EcoSport top-spec S variant is expected to get styling updates. Apart from exterior changes, the SUV could also get some additional features on the inside.

Next in the list is Volkswagen Vento with exports of 2,787 units in May. YoY growth has zoomed by 178.14%, as compared to 1,002 units exported in May last year. Percentage share in exports is at 8.77%. Earlier this year in February, Volkswagen had launched Turbo Edition of Vento. The turbo edition comes with some cosmetic enhancements, although most of the features are the same as standard Comfortline trim.

Volkswagen Polo takes the third spot with exports of 2,625 units in May. Last year’s exports in May were nil. Polo’s share in exports is at 8.26%. Earlier this month, Polo received an automatic gearbox for Comfortline TSI variant. The automatic variant is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 1.10 lakh costlier than the corresponding manual variant. Colour options and features are same as standard Comfortline trim.

No Car Exports May-21 May-20 1 EcoSport 2,925 0 2 Vento 2,787 1,002 3 Polo 2,625 0 4 Baleno 2,531 857 5 Sonet 2,460 0 6 Spresso 2,048 633 7 Seltos 1,874 2,902 8 Dzire 1,737 961 9 NIOS 1,508 777 10 Verna 1,401 2,761 11 Aura 1,196 742 12 Swift 1,116 487 13 Jimny 997 0 14 Creta 914 109 15 Alto 706 915 16 Ciaz 530 85 17 Kuv100 529 73 18 Brezza 489 22 19 Ertiga 479 241 20 Celerio 466 139 21 Compass 397 0 22 Santro 326 141 23 Triber 308 0 24 Magnite 285 0 25 Elite i20 247 553 26 City 180 0 27 Amaze 150 0 28 Venue 110 346 29 Scorpio 98 1 30 XUV500 85 18 31 Kwid 73 0 32 WR-V 55 0 33 Kiger 42 0 34 Bolero 42 0 35 Ignis 40 193 36 S-Cross 8 8 37 Sunny 6 0 38 Duster 6 0 39 Xuv300 1 0 40 Beat 0 707 41 Xcent 0 271 42 WagonR 0 18 43 V-Cross 0 3 – Total 31,777 14,965

At number four is Maruti Baleno with exports of 2,531 units in May. YoY numbers have close to tripled, as compared to 857 units exported in May last year. Share in exports is at 7.96%. In the domestic market, Baleno competes with the likes of Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz. In the coming months, Baleno may get either a diesel or new hybrid variant. Maruti had teased an image of Baleno that talked of a big surprise for customers.

Kia Sonet is next with exports of 2,460 units in May. Share in exports is at 7.74%. 2021 Sonet was launched earlier this year in May. One of the key updates is the new Kia logo that looks a lot livelier as compared to the earlier one. The updated SUV also gets some additional equipment and features in specific variants.

Seltos and Verna post negative growth

Other cars in top ten list include Maruti Spresso (2,048 units), Kia Seltos (1,874), Maruti Dzire (1,737), Hyundai i10 NIOS (1,508), and Hyundai Verna (1,401). Among these, Seltos and Verna have negative YoY growth of -35.42% and -49.26%, respectively.