Top 10 Cars Exported May 2021 – EcoSport 1st, Polo 3rd, Sonet 5th, Dzire 8th

While domestic markets were adversely impacted, car exports stayed buoyant in May
A total of 31,777 units were exported in May. YoY numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 14,965 units exported in May last year. The top ten list presents a healthy competitive environment with contributions from five carmakers. The export list is quite different from domestic sales where the top ten list is usually dominated by Maruti and Hyundai.
Ford EcoSport leads
A total of 2,925 units of EcoSport were exported in May. The numbers during the corresponding period last year were nil, as production and distribution were impacted due to Covid-19 lockdown. In May 2021, EcoSport had 9.20% share in exports.
In the near future, EcoSport top-spec S variant is expected to get styling updates. Apart from exterior changes, the SUV could also get some additional features on the inside.
Next in the list is Volkswagen Vento with exports of 2,787 units in May. YoY growth has zoomed by 178.14%, as compared to 1,002 units exported in May last year. Percentage share in exports is at 8.77%. Earlier this year in February, Volkswagen had launched Turbo Edition of Vento. The turbo edition comes with some cosmetic enhancements, although most of the features are the same as standard Comfortline trim.
Volkswagen Polo takes the third spot with exports of 2,625 units in May. Last year’s exports in May were nil. Polo’s share in exports is at 8.26%. Earlier this month, Polo received an automatic gearbox for Comfortline TSI variant. The automatic variant is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 1.10 lakh costlier than the corresponding manual variant. Colour options and features are same as standard Comfortline trim.
|No
|Car Exports
|May-21
|May-20
|1
|EcoSport
|2,925
|0
|2
|Vento
|2,787
|1,002
|3
|Polo
|2,625
|0
|4
|Baleno
|2,531
|857
|5
|Sonet
|2,460
|0
|6
|Spresso
|2,048
|633
|7
|Seltos
|1,874
|2,902
|8
|Dzire
|1,737
|961
|9
|NIOS
|1,508
|777
|10
|Verna
|1,401
|2,761
|11
|Aura
|1,196
|742
|12
|Swift
|1,116
|487
|13
|Jimny
|997
|0
|14
|Creta
|914
|109
|15
|Alto
|706
|915
|16
|Ciaz
|530
|85
|17
|Kuv100
|529
|73
|18
|Brezza
|489
|22
|19
|Ertiga
|479
|241
|20
|Celerio
|466
|139
|21
|Compass
|397
|0
|22
|Santro
|326
|141
|23
|Triber
|308
|0
|24
|Magnite
|285
|0
|25
|Elite i20
|247
|553
|26
|City
|180
|0
|27
|Amaze
|150
|0
|28
|Venue
|110
|346
|29
|Scorpio
|98
|1
|30
|XUV500
|85
|18
|31
|Kwid
|73
|0
|32
|WR-V
|55
|0
|33
|Kiger
|42
|0
|34
|Bolero
|42
|0
|35
|Ignis
|40
|193
|36
|S-Cross
|8
|8
|37
|Sunny
|6
|0
|38
|Duster
|6
|0
|39
|Xuv300
|1
|0
|40
|Beat
|0
|707
|41
|Xcent
|0
|271
|42
|WagonR
|0
|18
|43
|V-Cross
|0
|3
|–
|Total
|31,777
|14,965
At number four is Maruti Baleno with exports of 2,531 units in May. YoY numbers have close to tripled, as compared to 857 units exported in May last year. Share in exports is at 7.96%. In the domestic market, Baleno competes with the likes of Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz. In the coming months, Baleno may get either a diesel or new hybrid variant. Maruti had teased an image of Baleno that talked of a big surprise for customers.
Kia Sonet is next with exports of 2,460 units in May. Share in exports is at 7.74%. 2021 Sonet was launched earlier this year in May. One of the key updates is the new Kia logo that looks a lot livelier as compared to the earlier one. The updated SUV also gets some additional equipment and features in specific variants.
Seltos and Verna post negative growth
Other cars in top ten list include Maruti Spresso (2,048 units), Kia Seltos (1,874), Maruti Dzire (1,737), Hyundai i10 NIOS (1,508), and Hyundai Verna (1,401). Among these, Seltos and Verna have negative YoY growth of -35.42% and -49.26%, respectively.