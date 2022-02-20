Top 10 Cars Exports Jan 2022 – Dzire, Creta, Swift, Brezza, Verna

Maruti Suzuki had the most number of offerings in the list of top ten cars exported for January 2022 including Baleno, Dzire, Brezza, S-Presso and Swift

India is turning out to be a global hub for automobile production, especially for the mass market segment due to cheaper manufacturing costs. Hence, auto exports from India have gradually risen over the years. In January 2022, mass-market OEMs were able to dispatch a total of 40,787 passenger vehicles to overseas countries.

Maruti Baleno, Dzire Lead Exports Chart

This figure was 4,320 units more than the export volume of January last year which has resulted in YoY growth of 11.85 percent. The list was headed by Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a total export volume of 4,574 units last month as opposed to 2,018 units in January last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 126.66 percent.

It was trailed by the brand’s compact sedan offering- Dzire which reported an export volume of 3,217 units last month. During the same period last year, the Indo-Japanese carmaker dispatched 1,245 units of Dzire which led to YoY growth of 158.39 percent. Kia Seltos took the third spot with a registered volume of 3,075 units last month as compared to 1,897 units exported in January last year.

Kia Seltos, Sonet Make Mark

This led to YoY growth of 62 percent. Seltos was trailed by its smaller sibling Sonet with a recorded export volume of 2,417 units in January this year against last year’s 1,721 units. It has led to YoY growth of 40.44 percent. Maruti exported 2,007 units of Vitara Brezza last month which translated to a YoY growth of 28.32 percent. During the same month last year, 1,564 units of the subcompact SUV were exported.

Hyundai shipped 1,926 units of Verna to foreign countries last month which was 533 units fewer than January last year. This resulted in a YoY decline of 21.68 percent. Verna was followed by one of its immediate rivals- Vento which recorded a monthly export volume of 1,901 units in January this year.

In comparison, Volkswagen exported 2,235 units of the mid-size sedan during the same month last year which led to a YoY drop of 15 percent. The eighth spot was occupied by Creta which recorded a volume of 1,891 units last month as opposed to 1,600 units exported in January 2021 which translated to a YoY growth of 18.19 percent.

Maruti S-Presso, Swift Witness Decline

Following Creta closely was Maruti S-Presso which witnessed an export volume of 1,810 units. The carmaker had shipped 2,551 units of the micro cross-hatch in January last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 29 percent. The tenth spot was taken by Maruti Swift which registered an export volume of 1,694 units last month.

No Car Exports Jan-22 Jan-21 % 1 Baleno 4,574 2,018 126.66 2 Dzire 3,217 1,245 158.39 3 Seltos 3,075 1,897 62.10 4 Sonet 2,417 1,721 40.44 5 Brezza 2,007 1,564 28.32 6 Verna 1,926 2,459 -21.68 7 Vento 1,901 2,235 -14.94 8 Creta 1,891 1,600 18.19 9 Spresso 1,810 2,551 -29.05 10 Swift 1,694 2,024 -16.30 11 City 1,692 1,080 56.67 12 Grand i10 1,647 1,756 -6.21 13 Santro 1,589 873 82.02 14 Jimny 1,510 390 287.18 15 Taigun 1,232 0 – 16 Aura 1,118 821 36.18 17 Sunny 911 3,835 -76.25 18 Ertiga 811 622 30.39 19 Ciaz 762 240 217.50 20 Celerio 572 720 -20.56 21 Alto 515 639 -19.41 22 Venue 499 407 22.60 23 Alcazar 455 0 – 24 Kuv100 422 420 0.48 25 Kwid 412 532 -22.56 26 Polo 404 468 -13.68 27 Elite i20 280 104 169.23 28 Compass 263 77 241.56 29 Magnite 250 1 24900 30 Xuv300 211 67 214.93 31 Scorpio 203 124 63.71 32 WagonR 122 16 662.50 33 Ignis 64 237 -73.00 34 Eeco 50 76 -34.21 35 Kicks 47 18 161.11 36 V-Cross 45 64 -29.69 37 Hi-Lander 45 0 – 38 Xuv500 43 56 -23.21 39 WR-V 30 63 -52.38 40 S-Cross 28 0 – 41 Kiger 18 0 – 42 RediGO 16 24 -33.33 43 Bolero 8 4 100.00 44 Gurkha 1 0 – 45 EcoSport 0 2,263 -100.00 46 Triber 0 587 -100.00 47 GO 0 224 -100.00 48 GO + 0 96 -100.00 49 Amaze 0 90 -100.00 50 Xcent 0 80 -100.00 51 Maxximo 0 56 -100.00 52 Fortuner 0 20 -100.00 53 XL6 0 3 -100.00 – Total 40,787 36,467 11.85

During January last year, 2,024 units of the sporty hatch were shipped to overseas markets which resulted in a YoY drop of 16.30 percent. Swift was closely followed by models like Honda City and Hyundai Grand i10 with respective monthly export volumes of 1,692 units and 1,647 units.