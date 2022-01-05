Top 10 Cars, SUVs Dec 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Nexon, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki claimed 8 out of 10 cars on the top 10 list with WagonR being highest in demand

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India, has been commanding the list of best-selling cars each month and December 2021 was no different. The automaker had 8 of its models on the list of top 10 best-selling cars in India during the past month along with 1 each from Tata Motors (Nexon) and Hyundai (Venue). It was only the Maruti WagonR and Ertiga besides Tata Nexon that posted YoY growth. All other models in this list saw lower sales in December 2021 over that in December 2020.

Top 10 Cars, SUVs Dec 2021 – WagonR Tops

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the 5 seater hatchback, was at top of this list of 10 best-selling cars in December 2021. Sales in the past month stood at 19,729 units, up 11.5 percent over 17,684 units sold in December 2020. WagonR also saw a total of 1,64,213 units sold through 2021 to command a top spot in terms of sales volume.

At No. 2 was Maruti Swift compact hatchback with a 13.6 percent YoY degrowth to 15,661 units sold last month, down from 18,131 units sold in December 2020. Suzuki is said to be working on the new-gen Swift which will make global debut later this year. It will be based on a modified HEARTECT platform that also underpins the current generation model but is slated to come in with better safety rating as compared to the current Swift that has scored 0 star in Latin NCAP as its platform was found unstable.

Displaying a 19.8 percent YoY de-growth was Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. It finished in third spot on the list with 14,458 units sold last month, down from 18,030 units sold in December 2020. Launch of the Baleno facelift is also on the cards and spy shots show off its improved exterior design and revised interiors with added infotainment equipment.

Top Selling SUV Dec 2021 – Tata Nexon

The Maruti Suzuki stronghold at the top was broken by Tata Nexon at No. 4. Sales increased 88.7 percent YoY to 12,899 units, up from 6,835 units sold in December 2020. Such was sales of Nexon that it has become the best-selling compact SUV in December 2021, beating both Hyundai Creta and Maruti Brezza.

It was once again a Maruti Suzuki model back on the list of top 10 cars sold in December 2021. The Ertiga was at No. 5 with a 29 percent YoY growth to 11,840 units, up from 9,177 units sold in December 2020. It was followed by the Alto with a 38.4 percent YoY de-growth to 11,170 units sold last month, from 18,140 units sold in Dec 2020. Maruti DZire sedan was at No. 7 posting a YoY de-growth of 23.3 percent YoY to 10,633 units from 13,868 units sold in Dec 2020.

Only 1 Hyundai In Top 10 Cars Dec 2021

Dec 2021 was a dismal month for Hyundai India. They lost the No 2 position to Tata Motors and were relegated to No 3 in the list of top selling car makers in India. In the top 10 cars list, they had only one offering – Venue at No. 8. Hyundai Venue with 10,360 units sold last month, a 15.8 percent YoY de-growth over 12,313 units sold in Dec 2020. Hyundai is also actively testing the Venue facelift which has been spied on test sporting some cosmetic tweaks to its exteriors and interiors while it could come in with the same engine lineup as its current counterpart.

Maruti Suzuki also had its Brezza and Eeco on this list at Nos. 9 and 10. Both posted a YoY de-growth of 22.2 percent and 18.2 percent respectively to 9,531 units and 9,165 units down from 12,251 units and 11,215 units sold respectively in Dec 2020. The new Brezza will launch sometime in 2022 and will be loaded with a long list of features and technology.