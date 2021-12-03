Top 10 Cars, SUVs Nov 2021 – WagonR, Alto, Creta, Nexon, Brezza

Maruti is expected to increase dominance in 2022 with launch of new gen cars like Brezza, Baleno, Alto, S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki once again dominated the list of top ten selling cars in the country with as many as seven out of ten models coming from the Indo-Japanese carmaker. The rest three were constituted by Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors with one offering each. The list was topped by WagonR which recorded a monthly volume of 16,853 units in November 2021.

Top 10 Cars Nov 2021 – Maruti dominates

In comparison, the tall-boy hatch has recorded a sales volume of 16,256 in November last year which translates to YoY growth of 3.6 percent. WagonR was trailed by Maruti Swift which managed a monthly sales volume of 14,568 units last month as opposed to 18,498 units sold during the same period last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 21 percent.

The third spot was taken by the brand’s entry-level offering in the form of Alto which garnered a volume of 13,812 units last month. During the same period last year, Maruti dispatched 15,321 units of Alto which have led to a YoY drop of 9.8 percent. Alto was followed by the company subcompact UV- Vitara Brezza which accumulated a volume of 10,760 units in November this year.

Creta, Baleno, Nexon Consolidate

During the same month last year, Maruti sold 7,838 units of Brezza which has resulted in YoY growth of 37.2 percent. Hyundai Creta accounted for a YoY decline of 14.2 percent as it managed a sale volume of 10,300 units last month. In comparison, the SUV recorded a sales volume of 12,017 units during November last year.

The sixth spot was taken by Maruti Baleno which registered a monthly volume of 9,931 units in November this year. This is a serious drop from 17,872 units recorded in November last year which resulted in a YoY drop of 44.4 percent.

Tata Nexon took the seventh spot as it registered a volume of 9,831 units last month. During November last year, Nexon accumulated a volume of 6,021 units which translated to a 63.2 percent YoY growth.

Eeco, Ertiga, Seltos Wrap Up List

Maruti found itself on the list once again with Eeco taking the eighth spot after recording a volume of 9,571 units last month. The figures stood at 11,183 units during November last year which resulted in a 14.4 percent YoY decline. Maruti dispatched 8,752 units of Ertiga last month in comparison to 9,557 units sold in November last year. This resulted in a YoY drop of 8.4 percent.

Kia was able to dispatch 8,659 units of Seltos in November this year as opposed to 9,205 units sold during the same month last year. This translates to YoY degrowth of 5.9 percent. Total sales registered by top 10 cars stood at 1.13 lakh, down by almost 9% against Nov 2020.