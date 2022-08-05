Top 10 Electric 2W Sales July 2022 – Hero Electric No 1, Ola 5th, Ather 8th

Hero Electric topped two wheeler sales charts while Ather was the only electric two wheeler maker to post a YoY de-growth

Electric 2W sales increased 231.06 percent YoY while it was also a 5.79 percent MoM growth. Sales in the past month stood at 44,259 units, up from 13,369 units sold in July 2022. This was a 30,890 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand increased from 41,837 units sold in June 2022, a volume growth of 2,422 units. Each of the manufacturers on this list have posted a YoY growth with the exception of Ather. Ampere, Ola, Revolt and Ather posted lower MoM sales.

Hero Electric was in a top spot on this list in July 2022. Sales stood at 8,786 units, a 108.05 percent YoY growth from 4,223 units sold in July 2021. The company commands a 19.85 percent share. Sales in June 2022 had stood at 6,504 units, relating to a 35.09 percent MoM de-growth while share percentage had been at 15.55 percent.

Top 10 Electric 2W Sales July 2022

Okinawa, at No. 2 had its electric two wheeler sales at 8,093 units in July 2022, up 213.68 percent, from 2,580 units sold in July 2021. This was a 5,513 unit volume growth with the company commanding an 18.29 percent share. Sales in June 2022 had stood at 6,944 units, a 16.55 percent MoM growth.

Ampere at No. 3 saw its sales at 6,312 units in July 2022, up 860.73 percent from 657 units sold in July 2021. Share percent was at 14.26 in the past month down from 15.63 percent held in June 2022 when sales had been at 6,541 units, a 3.50 percent MoM de-growth. Ampere Electric has seen steady increase in sales and its retail sales in H1 2022 stood at 33,785 units.

Next in line was TVS Motor with electric two wheeler sales at 4,244 units in July 2022, up 554.94 percent from 648 units sold in July 2021. TVS Motor in June 2022 had sales of 1,946 units with a 118.09 percent MoM growth.

Ola, Bajaj, Revolt, Ather

Ola Electric had two wheeler sales at 3,802 units in July 2022 with an 8.70 percent share. This was a MoM de-growth of 34.56 percent when compared to 5,886 units sold in June 2022 when share percentage was at 14.07. Ola gears up for launch of Move OS 3 update for the S1 Pro electric scooter which is scheduled to be launched by the Diwali season. It will include a host of hi-tech features, such as hill hold control, hyper charging, proximity unlock, etc.

Bajaj Auto electric two wheeler sales increased YoY and MoM to 2,418 units in July 2022. It was a 232.14 percent YoY growth and a 34.48 percent MoM growth from 728 units sold in July 2021 and 1,798 units sold in June 2022. YoY growth was also reported by Revolt with sales of 2,316 units in the past month, up 630.60 percent over 317 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 4.46 percent from 2,424 units sold in June 2022.

Ather has seen YoY and MoM de-growth of 28.90 percent and 66.60 percent respectively. Sales which had been at 1,799 units in July 2021 dipped to 1,279 units in July 2022. In June the company had sold 3,829 units. Ather recently launched the Gen 3 450X electric scooter and one of its key rivals is the TVS iQube which was also updated this year.

Benling and Okaya have both seen YoY and MoM growth with 1,166 units and 5,793 units sold in July 2022. Okaya is emerging as a leading electric two wheeler maker posting a 198.99 percent YoY growth and 15.72 percent MoM growth from 5,006 units sold in June 2022.