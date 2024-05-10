Top 10 Features Hyundai Venue Packs That Mahindra XUV 3XO Misses Out

Hyundai Venue has been among the top selling sub 4m SUVs since launch

Hyundai Venue continues to be a strong contender in the sub 4m SUV space to challenge the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO. Here are the top 10 things Hyundai Venue packs that Mahindra XUV 3XO miss out on.

1. Cornering Lights – Hyundai Venue comes equipped with LED projector headlights, as well as a halogen bulb-based cornering light feature that’s built into its headlight assembly. These cornering lights are designed to illuminate the corners ahead when the vehicle is turning or cornering, providing drivers with the necessary illumination to anticipate what lies ahead before turning.

2. Functional Roof Rails – The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with roof rails, but they are not functional. This is a common issue with many sub-4m SUVs. However, the Hyundai Venue has functional roof rails that can bear a certain amount of load for mounting luggage or even a couple of bicycles. This adds to the SUV’s lifestyle appeal.

3. Shark Fin Antenna – Hyundai Venue has a more modern shark fin antenna at the rear, while Mahindra XUV 3XO packs a conventional antenna. The shark fin antenna not only adds a touch of sophistication to the car’s design, but it is also more functional than the traditional antenna. In fact, I have personally experienced damage to a conventional antenna on my car due to brushing with trees or parking in malls with lower ceiling height.

4. Built-in Air Purifier – Hyundai is one of the few car manufacturers that offers a built-in air purifier. In the new Venue, the air purifier is integrated into the front centre armrest lid, featuring a dedicated touch display for controls and readouts which makes it easy to use. Since there is an increase in air pollution and allergens in the atmosphere, having an air purifier in your car can be very beneficial.

5. Electrically Adjustable Driver’s Seat – The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with many unique features for its segment. However, it lacks an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, which is provided in only two sub-4m SUVs – Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet.

6. Proper Boot Space & Spare Wheel – The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a 295L boot space, which is an improvement from the 257L boot space of XUV300. However, Mahindra achieved this by using a small 135-section space-saver tyre. In contrast, the Hyundai Venue offers a 350L boot space along with a proper spare tyre.

7. OEM Dashcam – With road hazards getting more and more inevitable, documenting these hazards around you becomes an essential part of vehicular ownership. In this regard, Hyundai Venue offers an OEM-fitted dual-channel dashcam with smartphone connectivity via a dedicated application from Hyundai.

8. Sounds Of Nature – Some people consider Hyundai and Kia’s sounds of nature feature in their infotainment systems as a mere gimmick. However, this feature can prove to be very useful in situations where you need to calm down or create a soothing environment. Sounds of nature can also act as a bridge between not wanting to turn up the music and feeling uncomfortable in eerie silence.

9. Paddle Shifters – The Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts of excellent performance metrics in its segment, however, it lacks paddle shifters which can make driving less engaging. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue includes paddle shifters behind the steering wheel that provide a sportier driving experience and a better connection between the driver and the car.

10. Quick-shifting DCT Gearbox – How can we mention paddle shifters and not mention what they operate? Say hello to one of the segment’s best gearboxes – The quick-shifting 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) on Hyundai Venue. In comparison, Mahindra’s new Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter feels slow, lacking, and hesitant.