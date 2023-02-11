Top 10 Hatch Sales Jan 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Tiago, i10, i20, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Alto was not only the best-selling hatchback but was also the best-selling passenger vehicle in Jan 2023

After taking a look at the SUV sales, here is a detailed analysis of hatchback sales in India for Jan 2023. Hatchback sales in India grew both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales in the past month stood at 1,23,795 units, up 20.79 percent from 1,02,484 units sold in Jan 2021. This was a 21,311 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved significantly by 44.58 percent from 85,622 units sold in Dec 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling passenger vehicle in India in January 2023. This entry level hatchback was also at No. 1 on the top 10 list of hatchbacks sold in India last month, closely followed by the WagonR. Adding considerable numbers were the Swift and Baleno while lower down the list was Maruti Ignis and S-Presso also from Maruti Suzuki stables.

Hatchback Sales Jan 2023

Maruti Suzuki Alto topped the sales charts last month. Sales stood at 21,411 units in Jan 2023, up 73.48 percent as against 12,342 units sold in Jan 2021. MoM sales improved by 147.58 percent from 8,648 units sold in Dec 2022. Alto commands a 17.30 percent share on this list. Maruti Suzuki has been paying added attention to the Alto with regular updates and refreshes. More recently, the company has introduced the Maruti Alto K10 Xtra Edition with new exterior and interior accessories that will instantly appeal to a younger segment of buyers in the country.

YoY and MoM growth was also seen in the case of Maruti WagonR. Though it improved only marginally by 0.65 percent on a YoY basis to 20,466 units in Jan 2023 from 20,334 units sold in Jan 2021, MoM sales grew 101.02 percent from 10,181 units sold in Dec 2022. At No.3 was Maruti Swift with 16,440 units sold last month, down 13.96 percent from 19,108 units sold in Dec 2022. It was however, a MoM growth of 36.31 percent over 12,061 units sold in Dec 2022. The 2024 Maruti Swift has been spied on test and gets a complete change in design over its current counterpart. It is expected to debut later this year.

There was a 140.86 percent YoY growth in Baleno sales in Jan 2023 to 16,357 units, up from 6,791 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 3.40 percent from 16,932 units sold in Dec 2023. Maruti Suzuki recently hiked the price of Baleno which now starts from Rs 6.56 lakh (ex-showroom) while along with this increase in prices, the company has also introduced a safety upgrade. All variants of the Baleno now comes with ESP and hill hold as standard.

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold was Tata Tiago with sales of 9,032 units in Jan 2023. This was a YoY growth of 73.86 percent from 5,195 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved by 49.24 percent over 6,052 units sold in Dec 2022.

Hyundai i10, i20, Ignis, Altroz

Lower down the order was the Hyundai i10 NIOS with sales of 8,760 units in the past month, up 28.05 percent from 6,841 units sold in Jan 2022.MoM sales grew by 5.04 percent from 8,340 units sold in Dec 2022. The list of best-selling hatchbacks in Jan 2023 also had the i20 at No. 7 with a 25.83 percent YoY and 74.26 percent MoM growth to 8,185 units.

Maruti Ignis and Tata Altroz featured next, with both reporting YoY and MoM growth to sales of 5,842 units and 5,675 units respectively in Jan 2023. Maruti S-Presso (4,035 units) and Celerio (3,418 units) sales dipped 35.87 percent and 58.71 percent on a YoY basis but made up in MoM sales with a 261.24 percent and 213.58 percent growth respectively.

There was also the Toyota Glanza on this list at No.12 with sales of 3,327 units in Jan 2023 up 146.99 percent over 1,347 units sold in Jan 2022 while moM sales dipped 25.49 percent from 4,465 units sold in Dec 2022. Citroen C3 sales stood at 788 units, a MoM de-growth of 13.69 percent from 913 units sold in Dec 2022 while Honda Jazz sales were down to 0 units.