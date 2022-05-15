Top 10 Hatchbacks Apr 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Punch, Tiago, i20

Hatchback sales in April 2022 fell by 14.21 percent with only 2 cars posting a YoY sales growth

The current market scenario shows a clear migration of buyers towards sub 4m and compact SUVs while hatchback and sedan sales are on the decline. The following table shows sales de-growth across the entry level and premium hatchbacks in April 2022.

Total hatchback sales in the past month dipped 14.21 percent YoY to 1,06,615 units from 1,24,278 units sold in April 2021 with volume de-growth of 17,663 units. Only two hatchbacks – Celerio and Glanza showed positive results while every other hatchback on this list posted a YoY dip in demand. MoM sales de- growth of 12.59 percent over 1,21,972 units sold in March 2022 relating to volume de-growth of 15,357 units. Sales growth was only reported for the Alto, Celerio, Tiago, i20 and Honda Jazz.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Apr 2022 – WagonR, Punch

Declining sales in the small car segment has hit Maruti Suzuki the most. It was the WagonR that topped the list with sales de-growth of 4.77 percent YoY to 17,766 units, down from 18,656 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 27.88 percent from 24,634 units sold in March 2022. WagonR currently commands a market share of 16.66 percent down from 20.20 percent held in March 2022.

At No. 2 was the Maruti Baleno with 33.24 percent YoY de-growth and 24.67 percent MoM de-growth to 10,938 units. Sales in April 2021 had stood at 16,384 units while in March 2022, sales of 14,520 units were seen. Market share also dipped from 11.90 percent to 10.26 percent MoM.

Maruti Suzuki Alto followed with YoY sales de-growth of 39.65 percent to 10,443 units from 17,303 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved 37.03 percent over 7,621 units sold in March 2022. Market share improved from 6.25 percent held in March 2022 to 9.80 percent in the past month. Test mules of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto have been doing the rounds. New Alto boasts of increased dimensions and will be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform as is also seen in the case of the Dzire, WagorR, S-Presso and Swift.

No Hatchback Sales Apr-22 Apr-21 Growth % YoY 1 WagonR 17,766 18,656 -4.77 2 Baleno 10,938 16,384 -33.24 3 Alto 10,443 17,303 -39.65 4 Punch 10,132 0 – 5 i10 NIOS 9,123 11,540 -20.94 6 Swift 8,898 18,316 -51.42 7 Celerio 7,066 367 1825.34 8 S-Presso 6,694 7,738 -13.49 9 Tiago 5,062 6,656 -23.95 10 i20 4,707 5,002 -5.90 11 Altroz 4,266 6,649 -35.84 12 Ignis 3,815 4,522 -15.63 13 Glanza 2,646 2,182 21.26 14 Kwid 2,066 3,236 -36.16 15 Santro 1,793 2,683 -33.17 16 Polo 728 1,197 -39.18 17 Jazz 472 830 -43.13 18 Freestyle 0 635 -100.00 19 Redi-GO 0 346 -100.00 20 Go 0 30 -100.00 21 KUV100 0 5 -100.00 22 Figo 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,06,615 1,24,278 -14.21

Tata Punch, a relatively new entrant into the hatchback segment has seen sales of 10,132 units in the past month commanding a market share of 9.50 percent. MoM sales dipped 3.74 percent from 10,526 units sold in March 2022. Tata Punch has immediately shot to success and was the 2nd best-selling model in the company lineup in the past month just after the Tata Nexon. The Punch is now priced between Rs 5,82,900 – Rs 9,48,900 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 NIOS sales fell 20.94 percent YoY to 9,123 units in April 2022 down from 11,540 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 5.82 percent over 9,687 units sold in March 2022. At no. 6 on the list, Maruti Suzuki Swift also suffered a YoY (-51.42 percent) and MoM (34.68 percent) decline in sales to 8,898 units but Celerio sales have increased significantly to 7,066 units, up 1825.34 percent over 367 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales increased 9.69 percent from 6,442 units sold in March 2022.

S-Presso, Tiago, Hyundai i20

Lower down the order was the S-Presso with sales de-growth of 13.49 percent to 6,694 units in April 2022 from 7,738 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 14.94 percent over 7,870 units sold in March 2022. Very recently, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued all variants offering a single airbag.

Sales of Tata Tiago (-23.95 percent) and Hyundai i20 (-5.90 percent) dipped YoY to 5,062 units and 4,707 units while MoM sales increased by 26.49 percent and 0.30 percent respectively. Toyota Glanza also posted a YoY sales growth of 21.26 percent to 2,646 units while MoM sales dipped 11.42 percent from 2,987 units sold in March 2022. MoM sales growth was also seen for the Honda Jazz which increased 277.60 percent from 125 units sold in March 2022 to 472 units in the past month.