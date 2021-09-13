Top 10 Hatchbacks Aug 2021 – Swift, Alto, WagonR, i20, Altroz, Tiago

Maruti accounted for the most number of models in the top 10 hatchbacks sold in August this year, followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors

Despite the craze for SUVs in recent years, hatchbacks continue to find buyers primarily since it is by far the most affordable segment in the Indian car market. In addition, the compact body style fulfills the needs of most consumers in urban centres. Also, there are a plethora of options to choose from in various sub-categories in this space.

Maruti Dominates with Baleno, Alto, Swift

Maruti Baleno became the highest-selling hatchback across the country in August 2021. The premium hatchback registered a monthly sales volume of 15,646 units last month as against 10,742 units sold in August last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 46 percent.

The second position was grabbed by its cousin Maruti Alto with a monthly sales volume of 13,236 units in August this year. During the same month last year, the Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 14,397 units of the entry-level hatch which translates to a YoY decline of 8 percent.

The third spot was occupied by another Maruti in the form of Swift which recorded a sales figure of 12,483 units last month. The carmaker dispatched 14,869 units of the sporty hatch in August last year which resulted in a YoY decline of 16 percent.

Hyundai records decent numbers

Swift was followed by Maruti WagonR which witnessed a sales volume of 9,628 units last month as opposed to 13,770 units sold during August last year. Therefore, the tallboy hatch registered a YoY decline in sales by 30 percent. Hyundai broke into the list with Grand i10 Nios in the fifth spot. The Swift-rival raked in 8,023 units in August this year for the Korean carmaker.

During the same period last year, Hyundai dispatched 10,190 units of i10 Nios which resulted in a YoY decline of 21 percent. I10 was followed by its sibling i20 which recorded a sales volume of 7,340 units. In August last year, the South Korean carmaker dispatched 7,765 units of the premium hatchback which led to a negative YoY growth of 5 percent.

Tata generates decent sales

Maruti’s cross hatchback, S-Presso generated a sales volume of 7,225 units in August this year as compared to 5,312 units sold during the same month last year. This has led to YoY growth of 36 percent. Tata Motors made it to the list with Altroz and Tiago placed in eighth and ninth spots respectively. The company dispatched 6,175 units of the premium hatch last month as compared to 4,951 units in August last year.

The Baleno-rival managed to register a YoY growth of 25 percent. Tiago recorded a sales volume of 5,656 units in August 2021 in comparison to 5,743 units in August last year. This has resulted in a marginal YoY decline of 1 percent. Renault Kwid sealed the tenth spot with a sales volume of 2,969 units and registered a YoY decline of 19 percent.