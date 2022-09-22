Top 10 Hatchbacks Aug 2022 – Baleno, WagonR, Alto, Tiago, i20

Sale of hatchbacks increased 21.73 percent on a YoY basis in August 2022 with the Baleno and WagonR heading the list

Hatchbacks along with SUVs are gaining prominence in India prized by first time buyers and customers in rural markets while it has also found favour among buyers in Tier II and Tier III cities. Being offered in petrol, diesel and hybrid options, these hatchbacks offer more value for money while they are easier to manoeuvre on city roads. They are more economical in terms of fuel consumption while when it comes to safety, hatchbacks have everything a sedan can offer.

Hatchback sales in August 2022 increased 21.73 percent on a YoY basis to 1,16,848 units, up from 95,990 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 6.75 percent from 1,25,309 units sold in July 2022.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Aug 2022

Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with 4 of its hatchbacks in the top 5 and 7 in the top 10. The list was headed by the Baleno with 18,418 units sold in the past month, up 17.72 percent over 15,646 units sold in August 2021. This was a 2,772 unit volume growth with a 15.76 percent share. MoM sales also increased 2.55 percent from 17,960 units sold in July 2022.

Maruti WagonR at No. 2 posted a YoY growth of 91.09 percent to 18,398 units up from 9,628 units sold in August 2022. The WagonR commands a 15.75 percent share, down from 18.03 percent held in July 2022 when sales had been at 22,588 units relating to an 18.55 percent MoM de-growth. It was followed by Maruti Alto of which the company sold 14,388 units in the past month, up 8.70 percent from 13,236 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales of the Alto increased 58.72 percent from 9,065 units sold in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift followed at No. 4 with YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 11,275 units in August 2022, down 9.68 percent over 12,483 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped 35.71 percent from 17,539 units sold in July 2022. Market share also fell from 14 percent to 9.65 percent MoM. August also saw launch of the Swift CNG. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh, (ex-showroom).

Hyundai broke into the Maruti Suzuki stronghold with the Grand i10 NIOS of which the company sold 9,274 units in the past month, up 15.59 percent from 8,023 units sold in August 2021. It was however a MoM decline in sales by 7.26 percent from 10,000 units sold in July 2022. 2023 Hyundai i10 NIOS is doing test round and will launch sometime next year. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has posted a YoY growth of 7.60 percent to 7,774 units from 7,225 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales dipped 31.01 percent from 11,268 units sold in July 2022.

i20, Tiago Celerio, Ignis

Lower down the list was the Hyundai i20 with sales of 7,558 units in August 2022, up 2.97 percent from 7,340 units sold in August 2021. It was also MoM sales growth of over 6,873 units sold in July 2022.

Tiago (7,209 units) also posted a YoY growth of 27.41 percent and MoM growth of 17.05 percent while it was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Celerio (5,852 units) and Ignis (5,746 units) both of which saw a YoY growth but MoM de-growth. The list also included the Altroz (4,968 units), Glanza (3,011 units), Kwid (1,704 units), Citroen C3 (825 units) and Jazz (448 units) while there had been 0 units of the Santro, Polo and KUV100 sold in the past month.