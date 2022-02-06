Top 10 Hatchbacks Jan 2022 – WagonR, Alto, Punch, i20, Tiago, S Presso

Maruti Baleno witnessed the highest YoY decline of 59 percent, the premium hatchback will soon receive a major makeover

In the first of a new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback segment in India as usual. Out of the top ten hatchbacks sold last month, six belonged to the Indo-Japanese carmaker. The rest belonged to Tata Motors and Hyundai with two offerings from each brand.

Sales in the hatchback segment were led by Maruti WagonR with a recorded volume of 20,334 units in January this year. In comparison, 17,165 units of the tallboy hatch were sold during the same month last year which has resulted in YoY growth of 18.4 percent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Jan 2022 – Domination of Maruti

WagonR was trailed by Maruti Swift at the second spot with 19,108 units sold last month. The sporty hatchback accumulated a volume of 17,180 units during January last year which resulted in YoY growth of 11.2 percent. The third spot was taken by the brand’s entry-level car Alto which registered a monthly volume of 12,342 units last month as opposed to 18,260 units sold in January last year.

Maruti sold 8,279 units of Celerio last month instead of 6,963 units sold in January last year. The hatchback recently received a generation upgrade and witnessed a YoY growth of 18.8 percent.

Tata broke the Maruti stronghold and entered the top 5 with Punch, which was at No 4 with over 10k units sold. Hyundai broke into the top-ten list with Grand i10 Nios at the fifth spot with a registered volume of 6,841 units sold in January this year. The Korean carmaker had dispatched 10,865 units of Celerio in January last year.

Baleno witnessed highest YoY drop

This led to a negative YoY growth of percent. 37 percent for the Swift rival. It was immediately followed by the brand’s sole premium hatchback- Baleno. The car which usually stays in the top-three in this list slipped to the 7th spot with a YoY decline of 59 percent. Last month, Maruti dispatched 6,791 units of the premium hatchback all across the country instead of 16,486 units sold in January last year.

Baleno was trailed by its immediate rival in the form of Hyundai i20 at the 8th spot with 6,505 units of the premium hatchback dispatched across the country. During the same period last year, the Korean carmaker sold exactly 2,000 units more which has resulted in a YoY decline of 23.5 percent.

The 9th spot was taken by Maruti S-Presso which accumulated a volume of 6,292 units. The micro crossover has registered a monthly sales volume of 6,893 units which led to a YoY drop of 8.7 percent.

Tata Motors Tiago and Altroz were at the 10th and 11th spot respectively. The former registered a volume of 5,195 units whereas the latter recorded a volume of 4,526 units. Both homegrown hatchbacks witnessed YoY declines of 24.8 percent and 38.6 percent respectively.