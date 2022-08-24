Top 10 Hatchbacks July 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Punch, i20, Tiago

The top 10 best-selling hatchbacks in July 2022 saw Maruti Suzuki taking 6 spots with the balance 4 shared equally between Hyundai and Tata Motors

Hatchback sales in India have seen outstanding demand. Sales have increased both YoY and MoM in July 2022 with several budget offerings from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. Maruti had 6 of its hatchbacks in the top 10 list. There had been a total of 1,36,316 hatchbacks sold in July 2022, up 14.33 percent from 1,19,235 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales of hatchbacks also increased 11.82 percent from 1,21,908 units sold in June 2022.

Top 10 Hatchbacks July 2022 – Maruti WagonR tops

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling hatchback in India in July 2022. In fact, it was the best-selling car across all segments. Sales of the WagonR dipped 1.09 percent YoY to 22,588 units, from 22,836 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales on the other hand noted a 17.71 percent growth from 19,190 units sold in June 2022. It currently commands a 16.57 percent share on this list.

At No. 2 was the Maruti Baleno with a 21.94 percent YoY growth to 17,960 units, up from 14,729 units sold in July 2021. This was a 3,231 unit volume growth with a 13.18 percent share. Sales in June 2022 had been at 16,103 unit6s, an 11.53 percent MoM growth.

It was followed by the Swift (17,539 units) and S-Presso (11,268 units). Swift sales dipped 4.86 percent YoY from 18,434 units sold in July 2021 while S-Presso noted a 65.27 percent growth from 6,818 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales of both hatchbacks increased 8.18 percent and 1628.22 percent from 16,213 units and 652 units sold respectively in June 2022. Tata Punch broke the Maruti Suzuki stronghold with 11,007 units sold in July 2022. This recently launched hatchback had seen 10,414 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 5.69 percent MoM growth.

YoY and MoM sales growth was also seen for the Hyundai i10 NIOS with 10,000 units sold in the past month, up from 9,379 units sold in July 2021. Sales in June 2022 had been at 8,992 units. Hyundai also had the i20 at No.8 with a 5.45 percent YoY growth to 6,873 units from 6,518 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales fell 13.23 percent from 7,921 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Alto sales have been on the ebb over the past two months. Sales in July 2022 stood at 9,065 units, down 29.55 percent from 12,867 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 34.26 percent MoM de-growth over 13,790 units sold in June 2022.

Celerio, Tiago, Ignis, Altroz

Lower down the order were hatchbacks such as the Celerio, Tiago, Ignis and Altroz. Celerio sales improved 342600 percent on a YoY basis from 2 units sold in July 2021 to 6,854 units in the past month. MoM sales however, dipped 21.06 percent from 8,683 units sold in June 2022. Tata Tiago at No. 10 suffered a 9.35 percent YoY de-growth to 6,159 units in the past month from 6,794 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales were higher by 15.99 percent from 5,310 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis (6,130 units) saw a 61.44 percent YoY growth and a 23.59 percent MoM growth while Tata Altroz sales dipped 18.52 percent YoY to 5,687 units from 6,980 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved 5.98 percent from 5,366 units sold in June 2022. Among best-selling hatchbacks in July 2022 was also the Glanza (2,960 units), Renault Kwid (1,329 units), Citroen C3 (550 units) and Honda Jazz (341 units). There were also 3 units each sold of the Polo and Santro while sales of the KUV100 were at 0 units.