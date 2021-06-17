Top 10 Hatchbacks May 2021 – Swift, Baleno, NIOS, Altroz, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki India dominated the hatchback sales charts for the month of May 2021 with 5 out of 10 models in the list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India reported an overall YoY sales growth of 140.13 percent from 13,702 units in May 2020 to 32,903 units last month. Taking the hatchback segment into account, Maruti Suzuki claimed 5 out of 10 best-selling models in this segment while Hyundai had 3 of its hatchbacks on this list and Tata Motors had two.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

At No.1 on the list of best-selling hatchbacks in May 2021 was the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sales stood at 7,005 units in the past month, up a massive 1073 percent over sales of just 597 units in May 2020. The 2021 Swift was introduced in Feb with revised features and cosmetic updates and a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh. Next in line was the Maruti Baleno with an 86 percent increase in sales to 4,803 units in May 21, up from 1,587 units sold in May 20.

Hyundai Grand i10 and i20

This was followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 at No. 3 with 430 percent sales increase YoY. May 2020 sales had stood at 718 units increasing to 3,804 units in the past month. The company introduced Grand i10 NIOS in India drawing the attention of buyers in this segment with more features and styling elements than its predecessor.

At No. 4 was also a Hyundai model with the i20 gaining 291 percent sales increase YoY. Sales which was at 878 units in May 2020 increased to 3,440 units in May 21. The new gen Hyundai i20 came into markets late last year and is currently priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh. Hyundai also had the Santro at No. 10 with 1,122 units sold in the past month, up 614 percent over 157 units sold in May 2020.

Once again Maruti Suzuki stepped in with the Alto at No.5. Alto sales increased 114 percent from 1,506 units sold in May 2020 to 3,220 units sold last month. The Alto has long been one of the hot selling models in this segment, renowned for its reliability, low cost of maintenance and hassle-free ownership experience.

There was also the Maruti WagonR and S-Presso at Nos. 8 and 9, both of which reported sales increase of 74 percent and 215 percent respectively. WagonR sales increased from 1,199 units in May 2020 to 2,086 units in May 21 while S-Presso sales had stood at 489 units in May 2020 to increase to 1,540 units in the past month.

Tata Altroz and Tiago

Tata Altroz and Tiago at Nos 6 and 7 completed the list of top 10 hatchbacks sold in May 2021. Both these models reported sales growth at 110 percent and 192 percent respectively to 2,896 units and 2,502 units sold in the past month.

Tata Tiago has long been a highly favored hatchbacks in India and in May 2021 the Tiago and Tigor also underwent a price hike up to 15k or 3.78 percent in view of rising prices of commodities such as steel and other precious metals.