Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Feb 2021 – Splendor 1st, Pulsar 4th, Apache 7th

Motorcycle sales continue to grow in February, registering YoY improvement of 8.72%

The YoY numbers are better than January when growth was at 3.32%. In February, the top ten motorcycles sold a total 7,69,252 units, as compared to 7,07,575 units in February last year. Overall, February sales numbers are a mixed bag, as five among the top ten have negative YoY growth.

Hero MotoCorp leads

Popular commuter motorcycles Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe continue to occupy the first and second slot in the list. Splendor sales are at 2,47,422 units, which is YoY growth of 14.98%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,15,196 units. Splendor market share is at 32.16%.

In February, Splendor was among the motorcycles that received their 100 Million Edition versions. Hero MotoCorp recently achieved the 100 million production milestone and has launched 100 Million editions of some of its popular two wheelers.

HF Deluxe takes the second spot with sales of 1,26,309 units. YoY growth is down -28.23%, as compared to 1,75,997 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 16.42%.

Honda CB Shine comes third with 1,15,970 units sold in February 2021. Sales have more than doubled, as compared to 50,825 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 15.08%. CB Shine is the second bestselling product in Honda Motorcycles portfolio; the first being Activa. Honda had hiked prices of CB Shine in January, making the drum and disc variants costlier by Rs 1,666 and Rs 1,762, respectively.

Next is Bajaj Pulsar with sales of 81,454 units in February 2021. YoY numbers have improved by 7.65%, as compared to 75,669 units sold in February last year. Pulsar market share is at 10.59%. Bajaj is expected to add two new products in Pulsar range – Pulsar NS250 and RS250. These will be based on KTM 250 Duke, sharing the same platform and engine.

At number five is Bajaj Platina with sales of 46,264 units in February 2021. YoY growth is 36.88%, as compared to 33,799 units sold in February last year. Platina market share is 6.01%. Bajaj recently launched new Platina 110 variant with segment-first ABS, priced at Rs 66k.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Feb-21 Feb-20 % 1 Splendor 2,47,422 2,15,196 14.98 2 HF Deluxe 1,26,309 1,75,997 -28.23 3 CB Shine 1,15,970 50,825 128.18 4 Pulsar 81,454 75,669 7.65 5 Platina 46,264 33,799 36.88 6 Classic 350 36,025 41,766 -13.75 7 Passion 34,417 34,797 -1.09 8 Apache 31,735 32,033 -0.93 9 Glamour 27,375 35,752 -23.43 10 Unicorn 22,281 11,741 89.77 – Total 7,69,252 7,07,575 8.72

Classic 350 sales tumble

Other motorcycles in top ten include Royal Enfield Classic 350 (36,025 units), Hero Passion (34,417), TVS Apache (31,735), Hero Glamour (27,375) and Honda Unicorn (22,281). Of these, only Unicorn has positive YoY growth in February 2021. Sales are up 89.77%, as compared to 11,741 units sold in February last year.

Among the ones with negative growth, Glamour has registered max drop of -23.43%. Sales in February last year were higher at 35,752 units. Classic 350 de-growth was anticipated, as the next-gen variant is expected to be launched soon. New Classic 350 will utilize a new platform and engine and have features such as Tripper navigation. New colour options may also be on offer.