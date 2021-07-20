Top 10 Motorcycle Sales June 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, CB Shine

The two wheeler segment as a whole witnessed growth in June 2021 when compared to the lockdown impacted June 2020

June 2021 proved to be a good month for the automobile industry in India. Growth was reported across the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Though there was also increased demand seen in the case of motorcycles, scooter sales dipped.

Pent up demand could be a major reason for this increased buying trend along with the urgent need for more private means of transport. Rising fuel prices could also be one of the reasons for a switch to two wheelers particularly for shorter distance travel.

As we assess the top 10 motorcycle sales in India in June 2021 and compare that with sales in June 2020, it may be seen from the attached table that growth was to the extent of 24.61 percent and this is no mean feat in these troubled times. Total sales of top 10 motorcycles stood at 6,79,302 units in June 2021, up from 5,45,143 units sold in June 2020.

Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe

Hero Splendor was the best-selling motorcycle in India in June 2021. This commuter motorcycle had a 38.86 percent share in the top 10 list. It noted sales of 2,64,009 units in the past month, up 45.71 percent over 1,81,190 units sold in June 2020.

From the same automaker was the HF Deluxe with 1,10,724 units sold in June 2021. However, this was a 14.87 percent de-growth over 1,30,065 units sold in June 2020. Bajaj Pulsar that set new benchmarks for sports biking in India, was at No.3, with a marginal dip in YoY sales. Sales which had been at 80,822 units in June 2020 dipped 2.07 percent to 79,150 units in June 2021. Bajaj Auto has introduced a price hike across the Pulsar range. This makes the motorcycle costlier in the range of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 from 1st July 2021.

Honda CB Shine at No. 4 on the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in India with a notable increase in YoY sales. As compared to sales of 40,316 units in June 2020, sales increased 78.26 percent to 71,869 units in June 2021.

The CB Shine was trailed by the Bajaj Platina at No. 5 with a 22.78 percent growth YoY. Total sales for June 2020 which had stood at 35,277 units, increased to 43,313 units in the past month.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Jun-21 Jun-20 % 1 Hero Splendor 2,64,009 1,81,190 45.71 2 Hero HF Deluxe 1,10,724 1,30,065 -14.87 3 Bajaj Pulsar 79,150 80,822 -2.07 4 Honda CB Shine 71,869 40,316 78.26 5 Bajaj Platina 43,313 35,277 22.78 6 TVS Apache 30,233 14,218 112.64 7 Bajaj CT 26,608 22,762 16.90 8 Hero Glamour 18,759 45,254 -58.55 9 Royal Enfield Classic 350 17,377 22,699 -23.45 10 Honda Unicorn 17,260 11,817 46.06 – Total 6,79,302 5,45,143 24.61

Apache, CT, Glamour

While 6th spot on the list was commanded by TVS Apache, it was this commuter bike that noted highest percent growth YoY. Sales which had stood at 14,218 units in June 2020, increased 112.64 percent to 30,233 units in June 2021. The Apache lineup that consists of RTR 160 2V, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and RR 310 has also been a victim of price hike from July 1, 2021

Bajaj CT sales also increased by 16.90 percent to 26,608 units in the past month while June 2021 sales of the Hero Glamour (18,759 units) and RE Classic 350 (17,377 units) noted sales de-growth to the extent of 58.55 percent and 23.45 percent respectively. Though the Honda Unicorn was at a 10th spot on the list, sales increased 46.06 percent to 17,260 units in June 2021, up from 11,817 units sold in June 2020.