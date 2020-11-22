Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Oct 2020 – Splendor, Pulsar To Platina, Classic 350

October 2020 two wheeler wholesales for top 10 bikes posts cumulative growth

Top 10 motorcycles’ cumulative sales for October 2020 is reported at 11,54,518 units. This is a great boost from the 9,24,908 units sold a year earlier. Volume gain of 2,29,610 units has helped report growth of 24.83 percent.

There are multiple reasons that aided sales last month including pent-up demand, low base sales, and recently concluded festive season, and specially curated offers for the season. In addition, current pandemic related slowdown and safety requirements have prompted one to consider personal vehicle ownership, and to cash in, banks loans for such purchases have been revised to meet current loan applicants’ needs.

Hero Splendor continues to dominate the market as always. Wholesales were reported at 3,15,798 units, up 19.56 percent from 2,64,137 units giving it 27.35 percent share month the top 10 sellers.

It’s Hero MotoCorp again on 2nd spot on the podium. HF Deluxe sales is reported at 2,33,061 units at 25.47 percent gain, up from 1,85,751. The motorcycle bags 20.19 percent share in the top sellers list. Bajaj Pulsar sales grew considerably at 44.72 percent, up at 1,38,218 units from 95,509 units helping it grab 11.97 percent share.

Top two-wheeler manufacturers

Honda CB Shine remains in fourth spot having sold 1,18,547 units. Sales grew 35.11 percent, up from 87,743 units to secure 10.27 percent share in the big league. With Hero MotoCorp wearing the big and fancy hat of highest seller, it’s no surprise that so many of the manufacturer’s products feature on the list.

Next on is Hero Glamour. Sales is reported at 78,439 units, up 91.80 percent from 40,896 units. Volume gain of 37,543 units has helped secure 6.79 percent share of top sales. Hero Passion sales growth is reported by 64.47 percent for a similar market share. Sales grew 64.47 percent to 75,540 units from 45,928 units.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Hero Splendor (+20%) 3,15,798 2,64,137 2 Hero HF Deluxe (+25%) 2,33,061 1,85,751 3 Bajaj Pulsar (+45%) 1,38,218 95,509 4 Honda CB Shine (+35%) 1,18,547 87,743 5 Hero Glamour (+92%) 78,439 40,896 6 Hero Passion (+64%) 75,540 45,928 7 Bajaj Platina (-13%) 60,967 70,466 8 Bajaj CT (-17%) 51,052 61,483 9 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (+8%) 41,953 38,936 10 TVS Apache (+20%) 40,943 34,059 – Total (+25%) 11,54,518 9,24,908

Bajaj Platina sales is one of two losers on the list. Sales decline is reported at 13.48 percent as volumes fell to 60,967 units from 70,466 units. Bajaj CT sales too fell at 16.97 percent, down to 51,052 units from 61,483 units.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets on 9th spot at 7.75 precent sales gain. Sales grew to 41,953 units from 38,936 units to capture 3.63 percent share in the top selling list. TVS Apache series is last on the list having reported wholesales at 40,943 units, up from 34,059 units at 20.21 percent growth.

Two wheeler sales recovery

A glimpse at the two-wheeler market, especially current motorcycle sales are in no way indicative of the stilled and gloomy start to FY21. So, it’s no surprise that must manufacturers would be chuffed to bits at the way business has picked it once retail activity started and logistics and supply systems were sorted.

Demand isn’t unprecedented but seeing it altogether has brought a glimmer of hope to an otherwise lacklustre year devoid of activity through a long stretch. In living memory, no-one recalls a totally industrywide shutdown. Because it’s never happened before. These have been trying times, and October 2020 sales brings cheer.